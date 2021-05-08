Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome the Dallas Mavericks to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup on Sunday.

The Dallas Mavericks have put together an impressive 8-2 run to propel themselves to fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the 14th-placed Cleveland Cavaliers are out of playoff reckoning and have only pride to play for.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, May 9th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, May 10th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dwight Powell (#7) of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have found a way to achieve consistency despite missing Kristaps Porzingis. They have managed to turn their fortunes around as the end of the regular season approaches. An incredible stretch has nearly guaranteed the Mavericks a playoff spot with only five games left.

The likes of Tim Hardaway and Josh Richardson have been dependable for the Dallas Mavericks, making meaningful contributions. In the absence of Porzingis, both players have pulled their weight for the team.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has continued to put together magical displays for the Dallas Mavericks this season. He has single-handedly carried the team into playoff contention.

Despite his incredible talent, though, he is one technical foul away from getting suspended and putting his team in a potentially tight spot.

Guarding Luka Doncic is no easy task and KD knows it. pic.twitter.com/wUYyuGtLRh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2021

Nevertheless, Doncic is having arguably the best season of his short career. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 28.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists while shooting at 48.3% from the field. In his last outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he registered 24 points and eight rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Tim Hardaway l Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Center - Willie Cauley-Stein.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their last game on the road to the Mavericks. The emphatic loss brought to the fore all the problems the team has had in offense and defense this season.

Injuries have ravaged the Cleveland Cavaliers and left them short-handed, leaving them to look to their reserves. The Cavaliers are the only team in the Eastern Conference to have won only once in their last ten outings.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton (#2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has been exceptional for the Cleveland Cavaliers this game. His effort in offense has been commendable, as the youngster has shown a relatively high basketball IQ.

Collin Sexton joins good company among @cavs all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/CwkebI053g — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) May 5, 2021

However, his tally of 27 points, four assists and four rebounds were not enough to help his team overcome the Dallas Mavericks as they slumped to a 90-110 blowout defeat. Nevertheless, Sexton is leading the Cleveland Cavaliers in points (24.4 per game) while shooting at an impressive 48% from the field.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro l Small Forward - Cedi Osman l Power Forward - Dean Wade l Center - Jarrett Allen.

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Prediction

Both teams are plagued with injuries, but the Dallas Mavericks have still managed to put in consistent performances.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who are on a nine-game losing streak, face an uphill task against the in-form Mavericks. With a playoff spot on the line, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to coast to a comfortable win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Cavaliers game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers match will be televised locally on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.