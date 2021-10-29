Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will travel to the Ball Arena to go up against the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup. The Nuggets have lost their last two games, so they need a victory to get their campaign back on track.

In their last game, they suffered a 122-110 loss against the Utah Jazz. After starting well, the Nuggets lost the plot in the second quarter, which led to their loss. However, they had a major scare during the game, as MVP Nikola Jokic had to be taken off due to a knee injury. Reports suggest that it is nothing severe, but the Nuggets will certainly be careful in handling Jokic's injury.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks pulled off a tough win against the San Antonio Spurs in their last game on Thursday. Luka Doncic scored 25 points to lead the Mavs to a 104-99 win. They will hope to continue their winning ways by putting up another strong performance against the Nuggets on the road.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out for the game against the San Antonio Spurs due to lower back tightness. His status for the game on Friday has not been updated yet. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Sterling Brown were the other players who were out against the Spurs. Their status for this game has also not been reported yet.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as questionable for this game on Friday. His reports suggest no significant injury to his knee. However, the Nuggets won't want to rush his return. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar have been ruled out for this game.

Player Name Reason Status Nikola Jokic Questionable Right Knee Contusion Jamal Murray Out Left Knee Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Left Hip Strain

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have deployed a similar lineup for all their games this season. They will look to use the same starting lineup that started the game against the Spurs.

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. should feature in the backcourt. If Kristaps Porzingis does not return, the Mavs could give Reggie Bullock a chance to start in the frontcourt alongside Dorian Finney-Smith. Dwight Powell should keep his place as the center for the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris and Will Barton should start in the backcourt for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon will likely lead the team from the frontcourt. If Nikola Jokic doesn't play this game, JaMychal Green could take up his position at center for the Nuggets.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic; Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr.; Small Forward - Dorian Finney -Smith; Power Forward - Reggie Bullock; Center - Dwight Powell.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris; Shooting Guard - Will Barton; Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr.; Power Forward - Aaron Gordon; Center - JaMychal Green.

