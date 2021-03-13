Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game at the Ball Arena on Saturday.

In their last outing, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the OKC Thunder. This season's NBA All-Star Luka Doncic produced a highly impressive triple-double in his team's first game after the break, But he sat out of the Dallas Mavericks' last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, along with Kristaps Porzingis.

The Dallas Mavericks have been unlucky with injuries this season but have had a few players returning to fitness in the last few days. Nevertheless, the likes of Jalen Brunson and Josh Richardson have chipped in with key points in recent games and could continue in the same vein.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, have relied on the likes of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic this campaign. The latter produced a huge double-double in the Denver Nuggets' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing.

Jamal Murray has not put a foot wrong in recent weeks but struggled big time in his last outing. However, the improved form of Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr. have helped the Denver Nuggets get up to fifth in the Western Conference standings after winning their last five games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Injury Updates

Dallas Mavericks

Doncic and Poringis in action for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are probably better off injury-wise than they have been for much of this season. Tyrell Terry is expected to sit out, but he is the only player the Dallas Mavericks will likely miss in their trip to the Ball Arena.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has started from the bench in recent games. He has been a scoring revelation, registering 24 points in his last outing. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has been a triple-double machine, while Kristaps Porzingis also looks close to his best after missing several games this season.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are in top form; they have multiple scoring threats in good touch, with the likes of Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic all registering more than 20 points in the last game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have led the team in recent games, with Murray registering more than 20 points in 12 of his last 13 outings.

Nikola Jokic will be expected to put up huge numbers again, with the likes of Paul Millsap and Monte Morris expected to chip in from the bench.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks missed the services of their star duo, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, in their last game, which they lost against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But both should return to the starting 5, with Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith also likely to start.

Josh Richardson, who has been in good form in recent games, should retain his spot alongside Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to post a comfortable victory, although the Denver Nuggets could make things difficult for them.

Denver Nuggets

Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets

Both teams have been plagued by injuries this season, with Denver Nuggets still missing the likes of JaMychal Green and Gary Harris.

Nikola Jokic should start at center, and Murray should also be fit enough to feature. Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr. are expected to be in the starting 5 too.

Injury to Gary Harris, who is doubtful against the Dallas Mavericks, means Monte Morris might get his second straight start.

Nevertheless, the Denver Nuggets have their task cut out, although Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray might prove to be the difference-makers for them.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis.

Denver Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray, G - Monte Morris, F - Will Barton, F - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic.