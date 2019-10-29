Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Prediction - 29th October 2019

Dallas Mavericks possess one of the most promising duos in recent history

Match details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Date and time: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

Last game result

Dallas Mavericks (2-1): 119-121 loss to Portland Trail Blazers (27 October)

Denver Nuggets (3-0): 101-94 victory over Sacramento Kings (28 October)

Match overview

As a collective unit, the Dallas Mavericks are averaging 116.7 points per game so far, which stands at over 10 points more than their next opponents in the Denver Nuggets. But despite the aforementioned statistical anomaly, the Nuggets have managed to stay undefeated.

Having beaten the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns thus far, Nikola Jokic and Co have laid the foundation for yet another strong regular season.

On the other hand, the pairing of Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic might be the best thing to have happened to the Mavericks franchise in a long time. They're both averaging over 26 points per game, and complement each other's on-court presence efficiently.

Key players

Dallas Mavericks - Luka Doncic

Not settling for just the ROY award.

Many thought Luka Doncic's ceiling couldn't get any higher, but the reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 29.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game this season.

Shooting 50% from the field, he is proving to be a menace for all the opponents that are assigned the task of containing him.

The European sensation is flourishing as a Future Hall of Famer before our eyes, and he's doing it with the utmost humility and poise which is unseen in kids his age.

Denver Nuggets - Nikola Jokic

Jokic is arguably the smartest center across the league.

Tipping off the 2019-20 campaign in typical Nikola Jokic fashion, the Nuggets center is posting all-round averages of 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game thus far. The Joker looks sharper than ever, and when coupled with Jamal Murray's finesse at the point guard spot, makes for a lethal one-two punch.

Predicted starting lineups

Dallas Mavericks - Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Jalen Brunson, Delon Wright

Denver Nuggets - Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Gary Harris

Mavericks vs Nuggets Match Prediction

This will be the second night of a back-to-back run for the Nuggets, and they carry serious momentum coming off the win against the sturdy Kings roster. The Mavericks will pose a tough challenge for the home team, but are expected to fall short when matched up against Denver's uber-talented lineup.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Nuggets?

This exciting clash can be seen on TV at Fox Sports Southwest and ALTITUDE. You can also stream the game live with the NBA League Pass.