Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 7, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks are heading to colder weather for a match-up with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Mavericks will be hoping to keep their positive momentum after an impressive 13-point win over the Houston Rockets. The Nuggets have been trending upward as well, winning their last two games after a rough 1-4 start to the 2020-21 NBA season.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, January 7th, 2021, 10 PM ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks have had flashes of brilliance through seven games this season but have been unable to string together wins. Their wins have come against the LA Clippers, the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets, all three of which are contenders for a playoff race this season.

The Mavericks have been dominant on the offensive end when their young star Luka Doncic is on the court. However, they have not been consistent enough to finish games.

The Dallas Mavericks will need to bring their best gameplan to slow down the Denver Nuggets and get back to .500 on the season.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks' front office may have hit the jackpot with Luka Doncic.

The 21-year-old Slovenian sophomore has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Mavericks since the day he arrived and is already etching his name in the NBA history books.

Luka Doncic is the 4th fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists (games played). pic.twitter.com/9NfeNZSbdU — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2021

This season, Doncic has played in six of Dallas' seven games and averages a team-leading 25.8 points, 9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.

If the Mavericks are going to keep this game close, they will be looking to Luka Doncic to provide the offense all night.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

PG Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, C Dwight Powell

Denver Nuggets Preview

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have finally been looking like themselves after a rough start to their season. They won one of their first five games and found themselves in a hole early.

However, with the help of big performances from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets swept a two-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and improved to 3-4 on the year.

The Denver Nuggets must now focus on Luka Doncic and the dangerous Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night as they try to make their way back toward the top of the Western Conference.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic shows the world why he is considered one of the best bigs in the league every night. He has picked up right where he left off last season with dominance in the paint and an impressive jump shot.

This season, Jokic is putting up career numbers and averages a triple-double heading into Thursday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Jokic put in work tonight:



⛏ 35 PTS

⛏ 15 REB

⛏ 6 AST

⛏ 3 STL



Nuggets hold off the Timberwolves, 123-116 pic.twitter.com/qKAPpn9r61 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2021

Through seven games, Jokic averages a team-high 24.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

The Denver Nuggets will need Nikola Jokic to keep up his outstanding play as they try to win their third straight against the Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G Gary Harris, G Jamal Murray, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction

While the Dallas Mavericks have a talented young team, they have shown inconsistencies that will likely be exposed by the Denver Nuggets.

Luka Doncic will likely have a great night, but the battle in the paint should be dominated by Nikola Jokic.

I predict that the Nuggets will be able to hold off the Mavericks in a close game and secure their third straight win.

Where to watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks-Denver Nuggets game will be broadcast live on TNT. Fans can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.