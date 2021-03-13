Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at the Ball Arena on Saturday in a high-voltage clash in the 2020-21 NBA. The two sides will be facing off for the third time this season, having won one game apiece.

The Dallas Mavericks were cruising before the OKC Thunder snapped their four-game winning streak. Stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis were conspicuous by their absence in that game, as they were rested.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, have also been solid, winning their last five games. They started their second half of the season with a 103-102 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2021; 10:00 PM PM ET (Sunday; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

After a poor start to the season, the Dallas Mavericks have managed to rediscover their mojo recently, winning 11 of their last 15 games. This run has propelled Luka Doncic and crew to eighth spot in the Western Conference, improving their season record to 19-17.

The Dallas Mavericks rested key players, Luka Doncic and Kristpas Porzngis, in their last game, which resulted in a 108-116 defeat against the OKC Thunder. However, three of their players scored over 20 points in that game, with Josh Richardson scoring 27, while Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 26 and 24 points, respectively.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis, after a disappointing start by his staggering standards, has made a strong comeback in the last few games.

He sizzled with a 28-point game performance in his last appearance. Porzingis will now be up against the in-form Nuggets big Nikola Jokic, who is having an MVP-caliber season.

The 'Unicorn' will have to be at his best at both ends of the floor, as Jokic is a key player for the Denver Nuggets. If Porzingis manages to reduce the 'Joker's' threat, the Dallas Mavericks will fancy their chances of snapping the Denver Nuggets' five-game winning-streak.

Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Maxi Kleber, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, C - Kristaps Porzingis.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets, despite all their injury concerns, have managed to perform at a high-level.

After enduring an indifferent start to the season, they seem to be finding their feet at the right time as the race for the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference heats up. Michael Malone's side are fifth in the conference standings with an impressive 22-15 season record.

In their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Denver Nuggets narrowly escaped with a 103-102 win. Nikola Jokic was once again the difference-maker for the side, as he scored 28 points, claimed 14 rebounds and provided seven assists to go with two steals.

Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton were the other notable performers, with the duo contributing 21 points apiece.

The officials ruled there was no foul by Jokic on Ja Morant in the final seconds.



The Nuggets went on to win by 1. pic.twitter.com/rD0XILiSMG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 13, 2021

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray had an off night against the Memphis Grizzlies, which put a lot of pressure on Nikola Jokic.

He shot just 1-14 from the field and will be eager to bounce back against the Dallas Mavericks. However, he'll face a tough task against Luka Doncic, who has been in sublime form this season and is also an MVP candidate.

Nevertheless, Michael Malone will hope Murray can be effective at both ends of the floor, as his performances hold the key for the Denver Nuggets. If Jamal Murray scores well and freely, along with limiting Doncic's threat, the Denver Nuggets will maximize their chances of winning their sixth consecutive game.

Predicted Lineup

G - Jamal Murray, G - Monte Morris, F - Paul Millsap, F - Kevin Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic

Mavericks vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets are in great form, so it's a tough proposition to pick a favorite in this game. However, a lot will depend on how the various individual battles take shape, as both teams rely heavily on their star players.

The Dallas Mavericks will have a slight edge, though, as they have more depth at the moment compared to an injury-riddled Denver Nuggets side. Moreover, their star players, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, will be fresh, as they didn't play the last game. That could be key for the Dallas Mavericks and gives them a slight edge over the Denver Nuggets.

Where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets game?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets will be televised locally on Altitude and Fox Sports Southwest. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.