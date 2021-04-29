Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21 

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

The Dallas Mavericks decimated the Golden State Warriors 133-103 in their last outing. Luka Doncic led the charge with 39 points, eight assists and six rebounds as his side put on yet another offensive masterclass.

The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, secured a 100-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks in their last game. Six players scored in double digits to round off a brilliant team performance for the Pistons. Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to help the team get back to winning ways after a three-game skid.

Great game 🤝

Greater hair💈 pic.twitter.com/eK8lc09RUj — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 27, 2021

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons - Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have many players listed on the injury report for the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Five players are listed as questionable. They are Luka Doncic (elbow), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle), JJ Redick (heel), Josh Richardson (hamstring) and Dorian Finney-Smith (leg).

Tyrel Terry is the only player who is ruled out due to personal reasons.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out six players for the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jerami Grant, Wayne Ellington, Cory Joseph and Mason Plumlee are all rested, while Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) and Rodney McGruder (elbow) have been ruled out because of injuries.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons - Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks in action

The Dallas Mavericks could make a lot of changes to their starting lineup, considering the fact that they will be playing against a short-handed Detroit Pistons team.

If the Mavericks rest Luka Doncic for the game, Trey Burke could start in his place on the backcourt alongside Josh Richardson.

Dorian Finney-Smith is another player who could be rested. In this case, Tim Hardaway Jr. might start alongside Maxi Kleber on the frontcourt. Kristaps Porzingis hasn't featured in the last three games and might return to start as the center for this game.

Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson and Willey Cauley-Stein are likely to play the most minutes from the reserves.

Detroit Pistons

Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons (R) is the only starter available for this game.

The Detroit Pistons will see quite a few changes to their starting lineup, with four starters from their previous game ruled out.

Killian Hayes and Josh Jackson might start as the two guards, while Hamidou Diallo and Saddiq Bey are likely to start as the forwards. Isaiah Stewart could replace Mason Plumlee as the starting center for this game.

The likes of Frank Jackson, Sabion Lee and Sekou Doumbouya could play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons- Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Trey Burke l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Tim Hardway Jr. l Power Forward - Maxi Kleber l Center - Kristaps Porzingis

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes l Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson l Small Forward - Saddiq Bey l Power Forward - Hamidou Diallo l Center - Isiah Stewart