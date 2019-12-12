Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th December 2019

Achyut Dubey

Mark Cuban is a happy man right now.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons

Date & Time: Thursday, 12 December 2019 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico

Last Game Results

Dallas Mavericks (16-7): 106-110 loss to Sacramento Kings (8 December, Sunday)

Detroit Pistons (10-14): 105-103 win over New Orleans Pelicans (9 December, Monday)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

After winning five straight games - including a statement win over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road - the Dallas Mavericks dropped one against the Sacramento Kings at home in controversial fashion. Affected by what is believed to be a missed foul call on Luka Doncic down the stretch, the game landed in Sacramento's lap.

Despite their most recent mishap, Dallas is third on the West standings with a formidable 16-7(0.720) record next to their name. Their offense is producing around 118 points per game(third best in the league), as the team shoots almost 47% from the field. Moreover, this roster houses the talent and size needed to lead a deep postseason run.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Sports Illustrated recently named Luka the Breakout Star of the Year.

Luka Doncic recently surpassed Michael Jordan for most consecutive games with 25 points, 5 boards and 5 assists. His scoring average of 30 points per game is almost twice that of his team's second best. The sophomore is taking over 20 shots from the field and making 48% of them as well.

Along with averages like 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, Doncic is in serious consideration for the coveted MVP title this year and just might win it all if he continues to play in the current fashion.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Dwight Powell, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Derrick Rose's turnaround fadeaway jumper got the Detroit Pistons their 10th win of the season. Currently placed outside of the playoff picture, the Pistons core of Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Derrick Rose have plenty of time at hand to turn things around.

They have now won four of their last five games after dropping two straight to the Charlotte Hornets. As a collective unit, they are shooting at an impressive rate of 47% from the field, whilst also leading the league in three-point percentage by making 40% of their attempts.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Drummond led the league in rebounding last year.

When most players are spreading their games out to the three-point line, players like Andre Drummond have concentrated heavily in mastering the art of the paint. He is scoring at a career-high pace of 17.5 points per game, along with an astounding rebounding average of 16.7 per matchup (best in the league).

Having played around 34 minutes per contest so far, the 26-year-old center is making a team-high 54% of his shots from the floor. Moreover, he is blocking almost 2 shots and making an impressive 1.7 steals per matchup for a player his size.

Pistons Predicted Lineup

Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Tony Snell, Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown.

Mavericks vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Mavericks are 8-2 on the road, and it is highly unlikely that the Pistons will have an acceptable answer for Dallas' offense. Mexico will witness good basketball but a fairly one-sided affair for the most part of the game.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Pistons?

There will be local coverage of the game on Fox Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Southwest from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.