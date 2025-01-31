Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 31, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Dallas hopes to end January on a high note despite playing the whole month without Luka Doncic.

Meanwhile, the Pistons look to end a three-game slump and cap off the month with a win. Cade Cunningham, who made his first All-Star selection, has been playing very well but will need his supporting cast to step up in order to end their funk.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will host the Mavericks-Pistons showdown. Basketball fans can catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-105) vs. Pistons (-115)

Odds: Mavericks (+1.5) vs. Pistons (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o229.5 -110) vs. Pistons (u229.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons preview

The Dallas Mavericks started January with three straight losses. They could end the month with their third consecutive victory if they can shrug off injuries to key players and execute well.

Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford must continue carrying the team in the absence of Luka Doncic. When the four simultaneously play well, the Mavericks have been able to pull off surprises.

Cade Cunningham has been carrying the load for the Detroit Pistons this season. NBA coaches rewarded his performance with an All-Star berth, the first in his career.

However, the former No. 1 pick needs his supporting cast to step up, particularly on the defensive end. In Detroit’s 133-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, they allowed two players to score at least 30 points. Myles Turner added 24 points, highlighting the Pistons’ defensive shortcomings. J.B. Bickerstaff’s team gave up 121.3 points per game during their losing slump.

Cunningham has been superb on offense, but if his team can’t hold up defensively, beating the Mavericks will be tough.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups

Mavericks

PG: Kyrie Irving | PG: Spencer Dinwiddie | SG: Klay Thompson | PF: PJ Washington | C: Daniel Gafford

Pistons

PG: Cade Cunningham | SG: Tim Hardaway Jr. | SF: Ausar Thompson | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Jalen Duren

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons betting tips

Cade Cunningham is on a roll. Over his last five games, he is averaging 30.0 PPG with 48.3% efficiency. Dallas will try to force him to give up the ball, but the newly-named All-Star could still top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

PJ Washington has taken advantage of the attention opposing teams are giving Kyrie Irving. He is averaging 16.8 PPG this month and 22.6 PPG in his last five games. Jason Kidd has asked him to take a bigger role on offense, which could help him go over his 16.5 (O/U) points prop.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have been competitive despite injuries to key players. They can still pull off surprises on some nights.

The Detroit Pistons return home after a brutal five-game road trip. With the Pistons back in familiar territory, they could snap out of their losing slump against Dallas.

