Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - April 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After returning to winning ways in their last game in the 2020-21 NBA, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Luka Doncic produced a match-winning performance, producing 39 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' win against the Golden State Warriors.

The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, are left with a young roster led by Jerami Grant, who was their joint-top scorer with 18 points in their last game, along with Frank Jackson, who came off the bench.

Saddiq Bey has impressed in recent games, while Josh Jackson and rookie Isaiah Stewart have also fared well in recent weeks. Stewart had 11 rebounds and four points off the bench, while as many as six Detroit Pistons players scored in double digits in their victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, April 29th; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, April 24th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks remains out with an injury.

The Dallas Mavericks have had a patchy run of late. They are missing former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis along with Josh Richardson and Tyrell Terry. In their victory over the Warriors, Luka Doncic was one of the six players who scored in double digits, though.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson were their standout players from the bench, while Nicolo Melli finished with 13 points and two rebounds in that game. Despite the absence of multiple stars, the Dallas Mavericks will be confident of continuing their winning run.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been in stellar form for the Dallas Mavericks and will look to continue in the same vein as he looks to make a case for himself for the MVP award.

Doncic looked back to his best shooting form against the Warriors, as he shot at more than 60%. He has had a bit of a shooting slump in recent games, though.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Dwight Powell.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons have no expectations from the rest of their campaign, as they traded veteran Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose before the trade deadline. In recent weeks, Jerami Grant has been prolific, but he has missed multiple games.

Nice W to start the week!



🔹 @JeramiGrant & @FWJackson15 with 18 points each

🔹 @Dreamville_33 with 11 rebounds

🔹 @iam_killian with another game of 5+ assists, extending his streak to 6 games



Ended the night with 54 points in the 🎨 and 44 bench points. pic.twitter.com/zszsQVcNFQ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) April 27, 2021

The likes of Saddiq Bey, Cory Joseph and veteran Mason Plumlee have also fared decently, with Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo impressing off the bench in the last game.

The remaining fixtures of the season could be spent by gauging the potential of their young stars as the Detroit Pistons start rebuilding for the next season and beyond.

Key Player – Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant is having the best scoring season of his career.

Jerami Grant has been tasked with leading a young roster, and he has responded well to that.

The 26-year old is averaging over 22 points per game and has shown an increase in his overall offensive production. He is averaging over four assists along with 1.1 blocks per game.

The 26-year old has been in decent from the 3-point zone as well in recent weeks as he has made a case for himself for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Before the ongoing season, Grant never averaged more than 13.6 points per game during a season.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Mason Plumlee.

Mavericks vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are looking at their future, although multiple young stars have supported Jerami Grant well in recent weeks. The Pistons beat the Atlanta Hawks in their last game and are playing without pressure.

The Dallas Mavericks certainly have a better roster, so they will look at their multiple offensive threats to make it a difficult night for the Detroit Pistons. Luka Doncic struck fire the last time around and could be looking to build on that performance with another big outing.

The Mavericks are the favorites to win this matchup.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Pistons?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons will be telecast on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.