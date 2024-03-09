Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in Detroit, with tipoff set for 7 pm E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the two teams being 1-1.

The Mavericks (35-28) are eighth in the Western Conference, winning five of their last 10 games. They snapped their three-game losing streak by beating the Miami Heat 114-108 at home on Thursday.

Luka Doncic led the winning charge, registering a triple-double performance with 35 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons are second-last in the Eastern Conference as well as the league, with a 10-52 record, and have won just two of their last 10 games.

They also snapped a three-game losing streak after clinching a 118-112 win against the Brooklyn Nets at home on Thursday.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons to victory, registering 32 points, five rebounds, 11 assists and one block. Jaden Ivey added 34 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Mavericks have two players on their injury report: Luka Doncic is reported as questionable, and his involvement will be a game-time decision. Dereck Lively II will be out.

Coach Jason Kidd is expected to use a starting lineup of Luka Doncic (PG), Kyrie Irving (SG), Derrick Jones Jr (SF), PJ Washington (PF) and Daniel Gafford (C).

Meanwhile, the Pistons only have Quentin Grimes listed as unlikely in their injury report. His participation will be a game-time decision.

Coach Monty Williams will likely use a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham (PG), Jaden Ivey (SG), Ausar Thompson (SF), Isaiah Stewart (PF) and Jalen Duren (C).

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction

The Mavericks are highly favored to beatt the Pistons. Although both teams have been in a recent slump, the Mavericks will look to get back on track against the Pistons on the road.

However, the involvement of Luka Doncic may be pivotal. The Mavericks rely on their strong backcourt of Kyrie and Luka to control the game with their offensive prowess to negate their lack of defense.

Doncic is averaging a triple-double performance of 34.4 points, 10.4 assists and 10.1 rebounds in his last 15 games played.

Dallas Mavericks vs Detroit Pistons: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mavericks (-265) vs Pistons (+214)

Spread: Mavericks -7 (1.91) vs Pistons +7 (1.91)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o234.5) / 1.91 (u234.5)

The Dallas Mavericks (118.7 ppg) are ranked sixth in the league for points scored per game, while the Detroit Pistons (112.2 ppg) are 23rd.

Moreover, the Pistons (120.8 ppg) are 27th in points allowed, while the Mavericks are 24th in points allowed per game (118.1).

Given the significant mismatch, betting on the Mavericks to cover the spread could be a safe one to make.