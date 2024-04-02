Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report for April 2 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season series, with the Mavericks winning both and is included in the NBA's nine-game slate.

The Mavericks cap off a demanding five-game road trip on Tuesday. The team has emerged as one of the NBA's top performers, securing victories in nine of its last 10 games, largely driven by exceptional defensive play. Following a win over the Kings last Friday, the Mavericks asserted their dominance as they were favored by four points in a commanding 125-107 road victory against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Returning home after a demanding five-game road stint, the Golden State Warriors showcase a commendable 4-1 record from their trip. Despite a sole defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team's performance reflects resilience and strength. Positioned at 10th in the conference standings, the Warriors trail 9th place by 1.5 games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for April 2

The Mavericks have listed two players on their injury report: Josh Green (ankle) is out and Dereck Lively || (leg) is questionable.

Player Status Injury Dereck Lively || questionable leg Josh Green out ankle

Dereck Lively and Josh Green injury update

Josh Green's absence from Tuesday's contest, declared more than 24 hours in advance, suggests that his return is not imminent.

This upcoming game will be his eighth straight absence due to a right ankle sprain, indicating that his recovery may require additional time.

Dereck Lively was compelled to leave Sunday's victory over Houston during the first half due to a right leg injury.

Fortunately, it seems he has avoided any significant harm. However, if he is unable to take the court on Tuesday, Daniel Gafford may experience an increase from his average workload of 24.5 minutes over his last 10 appearances.

Golden State Warriors injury report for April 2

The Golden State Warriors have listed three players on their injury report: Dario Saric (knee) is out; Klay Thompson (knee) is probable; Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is questionable.

Player Status Injury Jonathan Kuminga questionable knee Klay Thompson probable knee Dario Saric out knee

What happened to Klay Thompson?

Klay Thompson was unexpectedly removed from the lineup just prior to Friday's matchup against the Hornets due to right knee tendinitis, leaving his availability for the upcoming game against the Mavericks uncertain.

In the event that Thompson is unable to participate on Tuesday, Chris Paul may continue to hold his position in the starting lineup.