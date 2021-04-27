Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two playoff hopefuls will clash in an enticing 2020-21 matchup as the high-flying Dallas Mavericks lock horns with the gritty Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco tonight.

The visiting Dallas Mavericks have done well in recent weeks, climbing to 6th place in a stacked Western Conference. Luka Doncic and company will come into this contest with a 33-27 record, including 17-13 on the road this season.

After their takedown of the LA Lakers on Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. With Kristaps Porzingis on the sidelines, Luka Doncic registered 24 points to go along with eight assists and seven boards as the Southwest team suffered its 27th loss of the campaign.

We've got another late tipoff TOMORROW as we take on the @warriors. Tipoff set for 8:30PM CT on @NBAonTNT. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xkUSQb65xG — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have been battling hard for their post-season aspirations. The Dubs have won seven of their past ten games and are resting at 10th in the West with a 31-30 result behind them.

Stephen Curry and crew are on a two-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's contest. After their impressive rout of the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in their previous outing. Curry, the 3x NBA champ, dazzled with a 37-point performance as he helped his side to its 31st victory of the 2020-21 season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have a few injury concerns ahead of their matchup with the Golden State Warriors. The 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis was on the sidelines against the Kings due to an ankle injury. The 7-foot-3 Latvian is still on the injury report, and his participation in Tuesday's contest is doubtful.

That said, the final decision will be taken up by the coaching staff before the game tips off.

Wondering if Kristaps Porzingis or Josh Richardson or Maxi Kleber or JJ Redick are playing tomorrow vs. the Warriors?



Rick Carlisle wasn’t in the mood to answer tonight. pic.twitter.com/xtWmN4XfOJ — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Josh Richardson, JJ Redick and Tyrell Terry have been listed as questionable for lacing up against the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to deal with player injuries ahead of the play-in tournament. Small forward Kent Bazemore and shooting guard Damion Lee will remain on the sidelines for extended periods.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has been ruled out for the entire season as he underwent surgery for a right meniscus tear. Another Warriors frontline player, Eric Paschall, remains out as he's still recuperating from a hip issue.

Klay Thompson is out for the season with an ACL tear. Speaking to the media recently, Klay said he is hopeful of making his comeback before the 2021-22 season commences.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks

With the injury bug looming, the Dallas Mavericks could use the same lineup they deployed against the Sacramento Kings. Slovenian phenomenon Luka Doncic will join Tim Hardaway Jr. in the backcourt. The guard duo had a combined total of 43 points and ten assists in their previous outing.

Dorian Finney-Smith will hit the floor as a small forward on the wing. If Porzingis remains on the sidelines, Maxi Kleber could take his place in the power forward position again. Dwight Powell will roll out as their primary center in this matchup.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will ideally use the same lineup that won them two games in a row. Former league MVP Stephen Curry and Mychal Mulder will start things off in the Warriors' backcourt. All eyes will be on Curry as he continues to display his awe-inspiring scoring prowess night in and night out.

After 7 threes on Sunday night, Stephen Curry has made 85 threes in April.



That is the most 3-pt FGM in a calendar month in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/UQBc51Rnol — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 26, 2021

Andrew Wiggins will join Kevon Looney on the wing as they take their place in the two forward positions. The energetic Draymond Green will come in at the anchor position. Green is coming off a near triple-double outing as he registered 8 points to go along with fourteen boards and thirteen assists in their win over the Sacramento Kings.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Mychal Mulder | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Kevon Looney | Center - Draymond Green