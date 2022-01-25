Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse the Golden State Warriors are gearing up to host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center on Tuesday night as two top teams from the West go head to head.

The Dallas-based side are coming into this game with a record that reads 27 wins and 20 losses as they aim to establish the fifth seed for themselves and close the gap to the Utah Jazz who occupy the fourth spot at the moment. The Mavericks are coming into this game with momentum as they have won eight of their 10 games in the league and have recorded 12 wins from 23 games on the road this season.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming into this game as the second seed in the highly competitive Western Conference with a record that reads 34 wins and 13 losses as they find themselves less than four games behind leaders the Phoenix Suns. They have an imperious home record this season as they have lost only four games in front of their fans from 25 games. They are on a two-game winning streak and have won five of their last 10 games in the league.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Both Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porziņģis are available for this game

Dallas nearly has a clean bill of health coming into this game as the only absentee for Mark Cuban's franchise is Sterling Brown. He has a sore left foot, but his absence shouldn't necessarily affect the Mavericks' rotation for this game.

Player Status Reason Sterling Brown Out Foot

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Warriors superstar Klay Thompson has picked up an injury

The big news for the Warriors is the status of superstar Klay Thompson as he has been listed as questionable for this game due to soreness in his left knee, the same knee he tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are also absent for the Warriors due to back and hip injuries respectively. James Wiseman is the only other absentee because of a knee injury.

Players Status Reason Klay Thompson Questionable Knee Draymond Green Out Back Andre Iguodala Out Hip James Wiseman Out Knee

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell will start as guards for Minnesota. The forwards will be Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt, while the center will be Karl-Anthony Towns.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs



#MFFL Stay up late with us tomorrow night as we take on Golden State on @NBAonTNt! 🍿 Stay up late with us tomorrow night as we take on Golden State on @NBAonTNt! 🍿#MFFL https://t.co/WCq8XGbZPq

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will see Steph Curry and Jordan Poole man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter Jr. while the center will be Kevon Looney.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward: Anthony Edwards; Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard: Steph Curry; Shooting Guard: Jordan Poole; Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward: Otto Porter Jr.; Center: Kevon Looney

