Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center on Sunday. The two teams are facing off for the third time this season after splitting their first two meetings. They will face each other again two games later for the fourth and final time this campaign.

The 35-25 Dallas Mavericks lost to the Utah Jazz 114-109 in their first game back after the mid-season break. Luka Doncic dropped a double double with 23 points and 11 assists, but shot only 33% from the field. They are currently fifth in the West, and are aiming for home-court advantage in the playoffs. They are 2.5 games behind the fourth-seeded Jazz, and have the eighth-easiest remaining schedule.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are dominating the league even with several players out of the lineup. They are coming off a 132-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite their recent string of losses, they still hold the second-best record in the NBA at 43-17, and are the league's top-ranked defense. They are expected to get back most of their players in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns, who just lost their talisman Chris Paul for six to eight weeks, are expected to lose a bunch of outings. Hence, it is possible for the Warriors to grab the first seed.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks rips his jersey after a loss.

The Mavericks continue to be without Theo Pinson and Tim Hardaway Jr., who are rehabilitating from long-term injuries. Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke are both questionable due to ankle and shoulder sprain respectively. Additionally, Marquese Chriss is doubtful to lace up because of a sore knee.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Frank Ntilikina Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Marquese Chriss Doubtful Right Knee Soreness Trey Burke Questionable Left Shoulder Sprain Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery Theo Pinson Out Right Fifth Finger Fracture

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three-pointer.

The Warriors remain without Draymond Green and James Wiseman, who are both expected to return in March. Wiseman has started contact training, while Green will begin scrimmaging soon.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Draymond Green talked to reporters after getting in a non-contact practice today. Return timeline is still vague. Said he is "getting my explosiveness back, getting my wind back." Contact scrimmaging would be next.



Andre Iguodala is out due to a lower back tightness, while Klay Thompson is questionable due to illness. Quinndary Weatherspoon has been sent to the Warriors' NBA G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors, on a two-way deal.

Player Name: Status: Reason: James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery Draymond Green Out Left L1-S5 Disc Injury - Recovery Andre Iguodala Out Lower Back Tightness Quinndary Weatherspoon Out G-League - Two-way Klay Thompson Questionable General Illness

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks could deploy their most recent lineup. Luka Doncic should start as the point guard, as usual, with Jalen Brunson joining him in the backcourt.

Reggie Bullock will likely start as the small forward, while Dorian Finney-Smith shifts to the power forward position. Dwight Powell should retain his center position, with Maxi Kleber, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans coming off the bench.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors could start the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, in the backcourt, if the latter is available.

If Thompson doesn't lace up, Jordan Poole could get the starting role as the shooting guard. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney will likely start in the usual positions of small forward and center respectively.

The power forward role could be filled by either Jonathan Kuminga, Otto Porter Jr. or Juan Toscano-Anderson, as per coach Steve Kerr. However, Kuminga seems to be the getting the nod lately.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney.

