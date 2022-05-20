Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 20th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night. The Warriors have secured an early advantage in the series, blowing out the Mavericks 112-87 in Game 1.

The Mavericks were outclassed on both ends of the floor, with Luka Doncic managing to score only 20 points in 35 minutes. Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock were the only other starters to score in double-digits, combining for 26 points in the loss.

The Warriors, on the other hand, were exceptional on defense, giving the Mavericks no easy shots. Andrew Wiggins put the clamps on Doncic while dropping 15 points on the offensive end. Steph Curry recorded a double-double in Game 1, with 21 points and 12 rebounds. He also registered two offensive rebounds.

Dallas will look to bounce back in Game 2 after suffering a humiliating defeat. They will need to accommodate a few changes to their strategy and will try not to rely on the three-point shot as much.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic will need to be more gritty defensively

Barring Tim Hardaway Jr., Jason Kidd will have all players available for Game 2.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left foot surgery

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Jordan Pool celebrating with a young fan in Game One

The Warrior’s injury list will remain the same for Game 2, with Andre Iguodala, James Wiseman and Gary Payton on the sidelines.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Out Left cervical disc injury Gary Payton II Out Left elbow fracture James Wiseman Out Right knee injury

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - May 20th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 4 +220 O 214.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 3 -275 U 214.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The odds for Game 2 are in favor of Golden State, considering their superior display on both ends of the floor in Game 1. Dallas must have identified some gaps to fill, but the Warriors are a tough team to beat on their home court.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

1. The Mavericks have averaged 104.9 points in the playoffs so far.

2. The Mavericks allowed the Warriors an average of 106.5 points in the regular season.

3. The Mavericks have a 7-8 record on the road in the playoffs since 2019-20.

Golden State Warriors

1. The Warriors have averaged 114 points in the playoffs so far.

2. The Warriors out-rebounded the Mavericks 51-35 in Game 1.

3. Steph Curry has averaged 26.4 points in the 2022 playoffs so far.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Reggie Bullock starting at the small forward position.

Dorian Finney-Smith will start as a power forward, with Dwight Powell manning the paint for the Mavericks.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be the team’s starting backcourt duo, with Curry starting as a point guard.

Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will fill forward positions, with Kevon Looney protecting the rim for the Warriors.

1. The Mavericks have reached the conference finals for the first time since 2011.

2. The Warriors limited the Mavericks to 22.9% from beyond the arc in Game 1.

3. Luka Doncic has scored 30+ points six times in the 2022 playoffs so far.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard – Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard – Jalen Brunson | Small Forward – Reggie Bullock | Power Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith | Center – Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard – Steph Curry | Shooting Guard – Klay Thompson | Small Forward – Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward – Draymond Green | Center – Kevon Looney

