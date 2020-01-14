Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 14th January 2020

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Tuesday, 14th January 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Last Game Result

Dallas Mavericks (24-15): 109-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers (11th January)

Golden State Warriors (9-32): 102-122 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies (12th January)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

After losing consecutive games to the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks managed to re-find form in their last outing as they beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mavs' defense was especially impressive as they held the Sixers to just 91 points, while only the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets are averaging more than Dallas' 116.1 points per contest. For the game against the Warriors, the Mavs will once again be without the injured Kristaps Porzingis, although Rick Carlisle will be confident that his team can pick up a 13th road win of the season.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic remains pivotal for the Mavs

Luka Doncic has continued to impress in the absence of Porzingis, and the Slovenian finished last week just shy of a triple-double. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old will be looking to bounce back from one of his worst shooting nights of the season having managed just 19 points from 15 shot attempts against the Sixers.

Advertisement

Mavericks Predicted Lineup:

Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Golden State Warriors Preview

After putting together an impressive run of form towards the end of 2019, the Golden State Warriors have been woeful since the turn of the year. Steve Kerr's side has yet to pick up a win in 2020, and they possess the NBA's longest active losing streak (8 games).

While a few young players have continued to show some promise, the Warriors have been collectively poor and the team has averaged well under 100 points per contest over their past six games. While six of their nine wins have come at home, Chase Center is far from a fortress, and the Warriors face another tough night.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell returned from injury last week

After missing six games due to injury, D'Angelo Russell was excellent on his return as he scored 34 points in 35 minutes against the Grizzlies. For the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 23.7 points and 6.0 assists per game, and he will be the man to pose problems to the Mavericks defense.

Warriors Predicted Lineup:

Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green, Omari Spellman, D'Angelo Russell, Alec Burks

Mavericks vs Warriors Match Prediction

While Russell's return to fitness is a big boost for the Warriors, Kerr's team has been awful since the turn of the year and the Mavericks should be able to pick up a 13th road win of the season.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Warriors?

The game will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Bay Area and Fox Sports Southwest - Dallas from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.