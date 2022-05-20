Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 20th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center on Friday for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors are coming off a 112-87 win in Game 1, where all their starters, plus two players off the bench, scored in double-digits. The display showed the team’s immense offensive versatility.

Andrew Wiggins set the pace for the Warriors, totalling 15 points in just the first half while shooting an efficient 66.7% from the field and 60% from deep. He covered well for Stephen Curry's lack of productivity. Curry converted only one of his six three-point attempts in the first half before improving in the final two quarters.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, were unable to find their stroke from the first minute until the last, shooting only 36% from the field as a unit. Luka Doncic was well guarded throughout the game, giving no room for the Mavericks to find any kind of rhythm.

While the teams facing off in the Eastern Conference finals are known to be defensively robust, the finalists on the West Coast are offensive behemoths. It will be interesting to see how the Mavericks respond to their loss in Game 1 on the Warriors' homecourt.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Friday, May 20; 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, May 21; 2022; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Jalen Brunson (#13) needs to get going early for the Dallas Mavericks in Game Two

The make-up of the Dallas Mavericks has been slightly different compared to previous years. Luka Doncic has received help from Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie on a couple of occasions, but the duo haven't been consistent enough.

The Mavericks stunned the defending Western Conference champions, the Phoenix Suns, in the previous round, despite going down 2-0 to start the series. However, Dallas has struggled to make an impact whenever their opponents have managed to build a sizeable lead early on.

Doncic’s offensive ability was tested by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole in Game 1. The duo were shifty on defense and managed to put him on the backfoot. Moreover, despite their shots not falling from deep, the Mavericks simply did not switch their strategy, building themselves a hole too deep to rise out of.

Dave McMenamin @mcten New video: My @sportscenter report from Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, where Luka Doncic had a rude awakening thanks to Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors defense. New video: My @sportscenter report from Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, where Luka Doncic had a rude awakening thanks to Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors defense. https://t.co/dxllfdPY2O

However, Jason Kidd responded with solid gameplans whenever their backs were against the wall in the previous series. You can expect the Dallas Mavericks to come out stronger on both ends of the floor in Game 2.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G – Luka Doncic | G – Jalen Brunson | F – Reggie Bullock | F – Dorian Finney-Smith | C – Dwight Powell.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Steph Curry's work rate for the Golden State Warriors makes him hard to guard

The Warriors lived up to their expectations, showing just why they’re considered a great team offensively. Their workrate on the floor is unmatched, which has helped them capitalize on the skills of almost all their players.

Klay Thompson has wavered in his form throughout the season and this was on display within the first game as well. He went 0-4 in the first half, but shot an efficient 77.8% from the field after half-time, totalling 15 points for the game.

Golden State Warriors @warriors “We take pride in our defense. Everybody sort of leans on Draymond. Draymond sets the tone for us. We had a good defensive night. But we can’t let our guard down.” - Steve Kerr “We take pride in our defense. Everybody sort of leans on Draymond. Draymond sets the tone for us. We had a good defensive night. But we can’t let our guard down.” - Steve Kerr https://t.co/QDZ1gZzj5M

The Golden State Warriors have experimented with different starting lineups in the playoffs, and boosting Kevon Looney into the starting five has been beneficial so far. His size and defensive ability has helped limit the offensive output of the Mavericks in Game 1 and he could be a crucial piece for the rest of the series.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G – Steph Curry | G – Klay Thompson | F – Andrew Wiggins | F – Draymond Green | C – Kevon Looney.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - May 20, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 4 +220 O 214.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 3 -275 U 214.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The Golden State Warriors are the frontrunners to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals as they boast a stronger offensive lineup. A lot rides on the shoulders of Luka Doncic to help the Dallas Mavericks offense, but the Warriors showed that they can cause a drop in his efficiency.

Doing so resulted in them controlling the pace of the game and taking the win. They could repeat the same tactics again on their home floor to go 2-0 up in the series.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

1. The Mavericks have scored below 100 in five out of 14 playoff games this year.

2. Dallas had a 3-1 record against the Warriors in the regular season.

3. Game 1 was the first time Luka Doncic scored 20 points or below in the 2022 Playoffs.

Golden State Warriors

1. The Warriors had seven players score in double-digits in Game 1.

2. Golden State are 23-6 at home in the playoffs since 2017-18.

3. Jordan Poole has averaged 18 points off the bench in the 2022 Playoffs.

Mavericks vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors undoubtedly looked the dominant force in Game 1, with all their players contributing to the win. But the Dallas Mavericks have displayed their ability to bounce back, most recently against the Phoenix Suns.

Dallas will need to set the pace early and not wait for the game to come to them. Offensive hunger and defensive grit are necessary if they are to swing the tide.

However, the Warriors are a different team when they play in front of their home crowd. Steph Curry and Draymond Green, specifically, have an uncanny ability to get the crowd involved and feed on that energy. It is definitely going to be a challenge for the Mavericks against an upbeat Chase Center crowd.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Warriors game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

