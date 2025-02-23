Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 23 | 2024-25 NBA Season

There are 10 games on the NBA schedule for Sunday, including the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors showdown at the Chase Center. The Mavericks are on a three-game winning streak, while the Warriors are 4-1 since adding Jimmy Butler to their roster.

Golden State's lone loss in that span was courtesy of the Mavericks on Feb. 12 at the American Airlines Center. Kyrie Irving was simply unstoppable in the 111-107 win, finishing with 42 points and seven rebounds. Max Christie and Klay Thompson each scored 17 points, while Brandon Williams added 12 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry had 25 points, five rebounds and eight assists on that night. Jimmy Butler contributed 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Sunday's game will also be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams, with Dallas looking for the 3-1 season series sweep.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have six players on their injury report, with four players listed as out. Dwight Powell is tagged as doubtful due to a right hip strain, so he'll likely get downgraded to out. PJ Washington is questionable, but could be upgraded to available before tip-off.

Anthony Davis is still nursing an adductor strain and is scheduled for re-evaluation in two weeks. Daniel Gafford is set to miss two more weeks with a knee sprain, while Caleb Martin has no timetable for a return from a strained hip. Dereck Lively II is set to get evaluated this week, so there could be some good news for the Mavs.

Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have only one player on their injury report. Jonathan Kuminga is expected to miss Sunday's game as he continues his recovery from a sprained ankle. He has not played since suffering the injury on Jan. 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kuminga returned to practice last Feb. 19, but remains out and won't get cleared until he's fully ready to play. He's expected to come off the bench for Golden State once he's got the green light to play again.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Mavericks

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Dante Exum | F - Klay Thompson | F - Kessler Edwards | C - PJ Washington

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Kyrie Irving Klay Thompson PJ Washington Anthony Davis Daniel Gafford Spencer Dinwiddie Dante Exum Naji Marshall Caleb Martin Dereck Lively II Jaden Hardy Max Christie Kessler Edwards Dwight Powell Kylor Kelly Brandon Williams Olivier-Maxence Prosper Moses Brown

Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Brandin Podziemski | F - Moses Moody | F - Jimmy Butler | C - Draymond Green

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Moses Moody Jimmy Butler Draymond Green Pat Spencer Buddy Hield Gui Santos Jonathan Kuminga Quinton Post Yuri Collins Gary Payton II Jackson Rowe Kevin Knox II Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game?

The Mavericks-Warriors game is scheduled to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California at 3:30 p.m. EST. It will be nationally televised on ABC and is available for streaming via ESPN+.

