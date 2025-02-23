Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks versus Golden State Warriors matchup is one of 10 NBA games scheduled on Sunday. The Mavericks (31-26) are in eighth place in the Western Conference, while the Warriors (29-27) are not far behind in ninth place.

The Mavericks and Warriors have met each other 179 times in the regular season. Dallas has won 95 times while Golden State has secured victory 84 times.

Sunday's game will be the final meeting between these ball clubs this season. On Nov. 12, the Warriors defeated the Mavericks 120-117. Dallas would then come out on the winning end on Dec. 15 (143-133) and Feb. 12 (111-107).

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+270) vs Warriors (-340)

Spread: Mavericks (+8) vs Warriors (-8)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o229.0) vs Warriors -110 (u229.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Mavericks have won their last three games (as well as five of their last six). On Friday, Dallas defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-103. In that game, Kyrie Irving led the way for the Mavs by putting up 35 points on 50% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have won four of their last five outings. On Friday, they blew out the Sacramento Kings 132-108. Moses Moody and Buddy Hield topscored for Golden State with 22 points apiece.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Kyrie Irving's point total is set at 27.5, which is above his season average of 24.9 points per game. Irving has been on a tear in terms of scoring production as of late, putting up games of 30, 42, and 35 over the past two weeks.

Steph Curry's point total is set at 26.5, which is above his season average of 23.4 points a night. Curry had 20 points and six assists in the Warriors' blowout win over the Kings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors predictions

The Warriors are favored to win this home game against the Mavericks. Golden State appears to have gotten a second wind after acquiring Jimmy Butler on the week of the trade deadline.

