Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - April 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors will face off for the third time this season at Chase Center on Tuesday night. The previous two matchups between these sides were offense-heavy, with either team winning a game apiece.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 27th, 9:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 7 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks squandered a vital chance to put pressure on the LA Lakers for the fifth seed when they lost to the Sacramento Kings last night. This brought an end to the Mavs' three-game winning run and they've now split their last 10 games evenly.

One of the bigger reasons behind the Dallas Mavericks' patchy season has been the lack of continuity in their rotation. The likes of Kristaps Porzingis and JJ Redick are on load management. Maxi Kleber suffered another back injury against the Kings, while Josh Richardson has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Both Kleber and Richardson are questionable for the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Trey Burke returned from an injury of his own and managed 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting in the last game. Jalen Brunson has usually been reliable for the Dallas Mavericks, but he accounted for just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting against the Kings.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Much like the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic hasn't been at his best in April so far. Doncic has averaged 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds through 14 games this month but has only shot the ball at 31% from deep while committing 4.2 turnovers per outing. The Slovenian managed 42 points and 11 assists in the last matchup against the Golden State Warriors. He'll be hoping to rejuvenate his form on Tuesday night.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Tim Hardaway Jr., F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have pulled up their socks in the last few weeks. The Dubs have won seven of their last 10 games and carry a two-game winning run into the matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Steve Kerr's men are still barely above .500 with a 31-30 record, but they're just 1.5 games behind the seventh-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

The Golden State Warriors also have a few absences to deal with. Both Kent Bazemore and Damion Lee have been sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols. Mychal Mulder has started the last two games in the absence of Bazemore and Lee, averaging 12.5 points on 55.6% shooting.

In two games, Dray has dished out THIRTY-TWO dimes -- the most he’s ever had in a two game span 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6eCsgpgomo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 27, 2021

Kelly Oubre has been coming off the bench for the Golden State Warriors lately. Oubre has averaged 22 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal across the last three games. Draymond Green has managed 13.3 assists and 10 rebounds per game during the same tenure.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been on an incredible hot streak since returning from his tailbone injury in late March. Curry has scored 30 or more points in 13 of the 14 games he's played since then. He leads the NBA in total points scored this season, averaging 31.3 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game. Curry scored a whopping 57 points in the last game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Mychal Mulder, F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevin Looney

Mavericks vs Warriors Match Prediction

The inconsistencies on the Dallas Mavericks' end will make it difficult for them to dominate this game. Luka Doncic has struggled from the field while the continuously changing rotation has hampered team chemistry.

As far as the Golden State Warriors are concerned, both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are in great form. They've been getting vital contributions from elsewhere on a regular basis as well. Expect Steve Kerr's men to escape with a win in this contest.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Warriors?

National telecast of the game will be available on TNT, while NBC Sports Bay Area will provide local coverage of the same. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

