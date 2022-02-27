Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks in a matchup between the two teams with postseason ambitions from the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks will travel to California to take on the Warriors as they are the fifth seed in the highly competitive Western Conference with a record that reads 35 wins and 25 losses.

The Mavericks, as ever, will be dependent on Luka Dončić to get the job done and even more so now having traded Kristaps Porziņģis to the Washington Wizards. With postseason ambitions, the Mavericks will be keen to secure home court advantage, which means they will have to close a less than three-game gap to the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are looking to reclaim the lead atop the Western Conference standings from the Phoenix Suns. They are currently six games behind the Suns, with a season-record of 43 wins and 17 losses. The Warriors have won six of their last 10 games and will need Steph Curry to find this early season form again if they are to claim the summit of the Western Conference standings and hold home court advantage for the postseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 27th; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, February 28th; 6 AM).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Mavericks in action against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks, for all their championship aspirations, find themselves the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Led by Luka Dončić, the Mavericks will be hoping to make a deep run into the postseason this year and hopefully go all the way.

The likes of Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all made sizeable contributions to the Dallas Mavericks this season and will be required to supplement their superstar to the best of their abilities if they are to go deep into the playoffs this season.

The Mavericks' offense has struggled this season, as they are ranked 16th in the league for offensive ratings, but their defense has held strong as they are ranked 5th in defensive ratings. Injuries have plagued the Dallas-based side this season as they have struggled to establish themselves at times.

Key Player - Luka Dončić

One of the best players in the league right now, Luka Dončić has struggled this season with fitness and ankle issues and that has impacted his performances. The offense is designed to keep the ball at Dončić's hands and without him, the fluency seems to be impacted.

With that said, Luka Dončić is still averaging 27.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9 assists, while shooting the ball better than 44% from the field and a nearly 34% from beyond the arc. He has recorded 31 double-doubles this season and nine triple-doubles, as the future of the franchise is completely in the hands of Dončić after the Mavericks management decided to move on from Porziņģis.

Luka Doncic gets his 32nd career game with 30 points & 10 assists. That ties Oscar Robertson for most in NBA history prior to turning 23. Doncic has put up 30-10 in 5 of his last 6 games played. He turns 23 on February 28.



Doncic has put up 30-10 in 5 of his last 6 games played. He turns 23 on February 28. Luka Doncic gets his 32nd career game with 30 points & 10 assists. That ties Oscar Robertson for most in NBA history prior to turning 23.Doncic has put up 30-10 in 5 of his last 6 games played. He turns 23 on February 28. https://t.co/eyfRbF7oBb

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Luka Dončić; Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Reggie Bullock; Center: Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors Preview

Draymond Green continues to be out with a back injury

After a difficult season last year, the Golden State Warriors are well and truly back and fighting for the championship this campaign.

Klay Thompson's return is a timely boost for a team that went to five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019. They have led the way for most of the season, and have been the standout team in the Western Conference along with the Phoenix Suns.

Not only their star players but also their rotation pieces like Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Gary Payton II have impressed for the Warriors this season. These players have stepped up when needed, benefitting the team immensely.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Inarguably the greatest shooter in league history, Warriors superstar Steph Curry has had an MVP-caliber season to date. He is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting the ball at better than 38.1% from beyond the arc and over 42% from the field. He has recorded two triple-doubles and eight double-doubles this season.

However, Curry seems to have hit a slump in the last month or so, as his numbers and accuracy have taken a dip. Thus, he is no longer the favorite for the MVP award this season. But the Warriors organization and fans will be hoping that his display in the All-Star Game is a sign of him returning to top form once again.

Steph Curry is the first player ever with 10+ threes in a All-Star Game.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Steph Curry; Shooting Guard: Gary Payton II; Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward: Klay Thompson; Center: Kevon Looney.

Mavericks vs Warriors Match Prediction

Both teams are coming into this game having won six of their last 10 so there should be no shortage of confidence. However, having lost Porziņģis and the Warriors nearly at full strength, the favorites coming into this game will be Steph Curry and co.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast on national TV - ESPN. You can also catch live action on the NBA League Pass.

