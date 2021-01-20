Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 6-7 Dallas Mavericks head over to Indianapolis to take on the 8-5 Indiana Pacers for their first matchup of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Dallas Mavericks were flying high with Luka Doncic leading the charge a week ago. But they have come crashing back to earth since. The Mavs have dropped their last three games and face another challenge in their matchup with the in-form Pacers as they will be severely short-handed.

In their last outing, the Mavericks did not play with intensity, and Doncic failed to deliver a big game-night performance. Kristaps Porzingis was the only Mav with more than 20 points, and led with a team-high 23 points and nine boards in 32 minutes.

The most important stat line for their loss was the 37.8% shooting as a unit compared to the Raptors, who were on fire with 50% accuracy as a team. Dallas Mavericks will have to get their act together and come out with a purpose if they wish to match up to a surging Pacers side.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are looking great in this campaign but fell to the red-hot LA Clippers 129-96 in their previous matchup. The Pacers could not match LA's firepower on the offense and went cold in the second half, managing 41 points. Domantas Sabonis reigned in another double-double performance, which included 6 assists.

The Pacers will put the loss behind them as they aim to one-up Luka and the Mavericks on Wednesday. Malcolm Brogdon is leading Indiana with a 22-point average in thirteen games this season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Injury updates

The Dallas Mavericks will face an uphill battle this Wednesday as they will be without a few key players. Maxi Kleber, Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, and Dorian Finney-Smith have been ruled out due to the Covid-19 protocols. Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) has been listed as questionable for return, but there is a high probability that he could suit up for this game.

The Indiana Pacers have a few injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game. Myles Turner (hand) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) have been sidelined due to injuries. JaKarr Sampson (back) has been listed as questionable for returning in this match.

From being traded to discovering a small mass on his kidney, last week brought plenty of challenges for @CarisLeVert. But the newest Pacer is meeting every challenge with positivity and gratitude.



Story from @Wheat_Hotchkiss ⤵️https://t.co/kpo06xVVVh — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 20, 2021

In a shocking development, Caris LeVert, who was a part of the blockbuster four-team trade, has been sidelined. There was a mass discovered in his left kidney during his physical that is mandated by the league before new players can appear for their teams. LeVert said in a recent interview that the Pacers trade may have saved his life.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Line-ups

The Dallas Mavericks will have to make a few adjustments and learn to play with Porzingis back in the lineup. Luka and Jalen Brunson are expected to resume their roles in the backcourt.

Tim Hardaway Jr. will need to do better after his zero-point performance. He and Porzingis will feature as the two forwards. Willie Cauley-Stein will play anchor as he comes in at the center position.

OFFICIAL: Myles Turner has an avulsion fracture in his right hand and is day-to-day. The injury is stable and will not require surgery.https://t.co/A2pyylSrhM — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 19, 2021

The Indiana Pacers will continue to feature the same lineup from their previous game. Malcolm Brogdon and Justin Holiday will have their hands full in the backcourt as they attempt to contain Luka Doncic.

Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis will feature as the two forwards. Goga Bitadze will resume his role as the primary center in this game.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting Lineup

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers and James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors jump for the ball at the start of their game

Indiana:

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F Domantas Sabonis, C Goga Bitadze

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineup

Ivica Zubac of the LA Clippers and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks battle for the tip off in game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs

Dallas:

G Luka Doncic, G Jalen Brunson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein