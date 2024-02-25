Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks make a trip to the East Coast for a four-game road trip, which starts with a cracking contest against the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Pacers are pegged to be playoff hopefuls as they host the fiery Dallas outfit that's looked like every bit a title contender it was expected to be. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season before they face off again on Mar. 5 at the American Airlines Center.

Head-to-head, the Mavericks lead the Pacers 47-36 in 83 regular season skirmishes. The two teams have split a game each in their last two meetings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game Details

Teams: Mavericks (33-23) vs Pacers (32-25)

Date and time: Feb. 25, 2024 | 5 pm ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers: Preview

The Mavericks are in red-hot form. Like the Pacers, they lead the midfield as the regular season inches to a close.

Luka Doncic is on an MVP-level run, while Kyrie Irving has added the much-needed experience and maturity Dallas sorely lacked last season. What they lack at the defensive end, they have more than enough firepower to overwhelm with their offense. Adding PJ Washington has given them some teeth on the end.

Nevertheless, they will be aware of the threat of Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. However, they have better defense, which could be the X-factor when they meet on Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted starting lineups

The Mavs have three players listed as day-to-day. Doncic (nose) is probable, and joining him are Dereck Lively II (nose) and Maxi Kleber (nose). Dante Exum (knee) is ruled out.

Dallas is likely to field the same starting lineup it did against the Suns. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, Josh Green and Dereck Lively II are the projected starters.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have two players on their injury report. Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is ruled out, while Jalen Smith (back) is questionable. The hosts are likely to go with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Doug McDermott, Pascal Siakam and Isiah Jackson.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers: Betting tips

Spread: Mavericks (-1.5) vs Pacers (+1.5)

Moneyline: Mavericks (-108) vs Pacers (-102)

Total (o/u): 252

Player props: Doncic is a player to keep an eye out for as he heads into the contest with an o/u of 33.5 (-119/-115). Irving is 26.5 with -127/-108. Haliburton is 22.5 with -106/129 for the Pacers.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction

On paper, the Mavericks are the in-form team, heading to Indiana on a seven-game winning streak.

The Doncic-Irving duo is an offensive powerhouse and has chalked up big numbers, helping the Mavs mow down opponents with consummate ease. But Haliburton, Siakam and Myles Turner are not easy to get past, so the Pacers will have to be locked in on their defense.

This is expected to be a close game with Indiana to edge out Dallas at home.