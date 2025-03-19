Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 19, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. After losing 134-127 at home in early November, the Mavericks hope to get their revenge in Indianapolis in the rematch. The visitors will try to overcome the absences of seven injured players to tie the season series.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will host the Mavericks with a hobbled roster. Tyrese Haliburton (back), Pascal Siakam (personal reasons) and Johnny Furphy (illness) are questionable. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle will lean more on Myles Turner, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and TJ McConnell if the trio are unavailable.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana will host the Mavs-Pacers rematch. Basketball fans can stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+325) vs. Pacers (-425)

Odds: Mavericks (+9.0) vs. Pacers (-9.0)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o234.0 -110) vs. Pacers (u234.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers preview

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were still available in the last meeting between the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers in November. The former now thrives with the LA Lakers, while the latter is out with a season-ending injury. Doncic’s replacement, Anthony Davis, is also still trying to work his back.

PJ Washington, Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson have done an admirable job carrying the team. Still, Mavs coach Jason Kidd needs more from the healthy players to step up on both ends of the floor.

The Pacers could afford to rest Tyrese Haliburton and every name on the injury report and they will still be the healthier team than Dallas. Indiana has proven that it can win without its franchise point guard and All-Star forward if somebody else can pick up the slack.

If Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell can sustain the performance they showed in Minnesota on Monday, Indiana can still win. Nembhard and McConnell will be crucially important to run the plays and score when necessary.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Mavericks

PG: Spencer Dinwiddie | SG: Klay Thompson | SF: Kessler Edwards | SF: Naji Marshall | PF: PJ Washington

Pacers

PG: Andrew Nembhard | SG: Bennedict Mathurin | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Obi Toppin | C: Myles Turner

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers betting tips

Klay Thompson is averaging 16.9 points per game in March because of increased usage due to a depleted roster. Indiana knows the visiting team has limited options on offense. The Pacers could focus on the four-time champ to keep him from hitting past his 16.5 (O/U) points prop.

If cleared to play, Pascal Siakam could be a thorn in the Mavericks’ side. Over his last three games, he is averaging 26.0 PPG behind 59.6% efficiency. Against Dallas’ injury-riddled frontline, the All-Star could easily top his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have put up gritty performances amid their injury-hampered campaign. Still, beating the Indiana Pacers on the road is a tall task. Even without Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, the hosts could roll to sweep the season series and earn a win that beats the -9.0 spread.

