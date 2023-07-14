Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks will enter their July 13 contest with a 2-1 record. Yet, it's the Pacers who boast a highly talented roster with multiple players that boast NBA experience.
On the other hand, Dallas has some impressive young talent that has been making their names heard during Summer League. Olivier-Macence Prosper has been showing why he was such a highly-touted prospect in this year's draft class, while Jaden Hardy, Mike Miles Jr, and Dereck Lively II have also had their moments throughout the tournament.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Prediction
Indiana boasts arguably the best pure shooter in the Summer League tournament with Ben Sheppard, while also having one of the best guards in Andrew Nembhard and one of the best forwards in Bennedict Mathurin. Add Jarace Walker into the mix, along with Oscar Tshiebwe, and they can be deemed among the favorites to win the Summer League championship.
Dallas has some good talent, but they're not as deep or as gifted as the roster Indiana can put onto the floor. Prosper will likely do well, but against such a stacked opponent, one player is unlikely to change the game. Indiana should be the favorite to win their contest and advance to a 3-1 record.
Indiana Pacers Summer League Roster
Dallas Mavericks Summer League Roster
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Mavericks (+125), Kings (-145)
Spread: Mavericks (+2.5), Pacers (-2.5)
Total: 183.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Players to watch
Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Jarace Walker are all dangerous opponents and will be the core of the Pacers' starting five-man rotation. Mathurin and Nembhard both boast NBA experience, having spent last year with the Pacers and have been showcasing their improvements during their time in Las Vegas.
Jaden Hardy, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Dereck Lively II will be the Mavericks' core trio, and shouldn't be taken lightly. All three are valuable rotation members, while Hardy and Propser can get hot in a minute, and Lively has proven capable of manning the middle of the court. Unfortunately, the Pacers roster will likely have too much experience, and Mathurin is liable to have a big night.
