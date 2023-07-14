Basketball
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction & Game Preview - July 14th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 14, 2023 11:14 GMT
2023 NBA Summer League - Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
Bennedict Mathurin, 2023 NBA Summer League - Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards

The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks will enter their July 13 contest with a 2-1 record. Yet, it's the Pacers who boast a highly talented roster with multiple players that boast NBA experience.

On the other hand, Dallas has some impressive young talent that has been making their names heard during Summer League. Olivier-Macence Prosper has been showing why he was such a highly-touted prospect in this year's draft class, while Jaden Hardy, Mike Miles Jr, and Dereck Lively II have also had their moments throughout the tournament.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Prediction

Indiana boasts arguably the best pure shooter in the Summer League tournament with Ben Sheppard, while also having one of the best guards in Andrew Nembhard and one of the best forwards in Bennedict Mathurin. Add Jarace Walker into the mix, along with Oscar Tshiebwe, and they can be deemed among the favorites to win the Summer League championship.

Dallas has some good talent, but they're not as deep or as gifted as the roster Indiana can put onto the floor. Prosper will likely do well, but against such a stacked opponent, one player is unlikely to change the game. Indiana should be the favorite to win their contest and advance to a 3-1 record.

Indiana Pacers Summer League Roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Bennedict Mathurin0G6-6195 lbsJUN 19, 2002211Arizona#6 Pick In 2022 Draft
Jarace Walker1F6-8240 lbsSEP 04, 200319RHoustonDraft Rights Traded From WAS On 06/23/23
Andrew Nembhard2G6-5193 lbsJAN 16, 2000231Gonzaga#31 Pick In 2022 Draft
Mojave King8G6-5225 lbsJUN 11, 200221RNBA G League IgniteDraft Rights Traded From LAL On 06/23/23
Kendall Brown10G-F6-8205 lbsMAY 11, 2003201BaylorDraft Rights Traded From MIN On 06/24/22
Nate Laszewski11C6-10235 lbsJUL 19, 199923RNotre Dame
Ethan Thompson14G6-5195 lbsMAY 04, 199924ROregon State
Robert Woodard II18F6-7230 lbsSEP 22, 1999232Mississippi State
Isaiah Wong21G6-4184 lbsJAN 28, 200122RMiami#55 Pick In 2023 Draft
Isaiah Jackson22F6-10206 lbsJAN 10, 2002212KentuckyDraft Rights Traded From LAL On 08/06/21
Ben Sheppard26G6-6190 lbsJUL 16, 200121RBelmont#26 Pick In 2023 Draft
Darius McGhee28G5-9180 lbsJAN 02, 199924RLiberty
Oscar Tshiebwe44C6-9260 lbsNOV 27, 199923RKentuckySigned On 07/03/23
Eli Brooks55G6-1185 lbsOCT 14, 199824RMichigan

Dallas Mavericks Summer League Roster

LAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Dereck Lively II2C7-1234 lbsFEB 12, 200419RDukeDraft Rights Traded From OKC On 07/06/23
Jaden Hardy3G6-4198 lbsJUL 05, 2002211NBA G League IgniteDraft Rights Traded From SAC On 06/24/22
A.J. Lawson9G6-6185 lbsJUL 15, 2000221South CarolinaSigned On 12/26/22
Mike Miles Jr.14G6-2205 lbsAUG 24, 200220RTCU
Jordan Walker16G5-11170 lbsAUG 11, 199923RUAB
Olivier-Maxence Prosper18F6-8215 lbsJUL 03, 200221RMarquetteDraft Rights Traded From SAC On 07/06/23
McKinley Wright IV23G5-11192 lbsOCT 25, 1998242ColoradoSigned On 08/12/22
Taze Moore26G6-5195 lbsJUN 29, 199825RHouston
Brandon Randolph27G6-6190 lbsSEP 02, 199725RArizona
Myles Burns28F6-6210 lbsFEB 12, 200023RMississippi
Chandler Vaudrin29G6-7210 lbsJUN 26, 199726RWinthrop
Chris Silva30F6-8234 lbsSEP 19, 1996264South Carolina
Nike Sibande31G6-4185 lbsJUN 06, 199924RPittsburgh
Marcus Bingham Jr.34F7-0230 lbsJUL 14, 200022RMichigan State
Braxton Key36F6-8225 lbsFEB 14, 1997262Virginia
Kaodirichi Akobundo-Ehiogu37F6-10210 lbsOCT 07, 199923RMemphis

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Mavericks (+125), Kings (-145)

Spread: Mavericks (+2.5), Pacers (-2.5)

Total: 183.5 Under (-110), Over (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: Players to watch

Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Jarace Walker are all dangerous opponents and will be the core of the Pacers' starting five-man rotation. Mathurin and Nembhard both boast NBA experience, having spent last year with the Pacers and have been showcasing their improvements during their time in Las Vegas.

Jaden Hardy, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Dereck Lively II will be the Mavericks' core trio, and shouldn't be taken lightly. All three are valuable rotation members, while Hardy and Propser can get hot in a minute, and Lively has proven capable of manning the middle of the court. Unfortunately, the Pacers roster will likely have too much experience, and Mathurin is liable to have a big night.

