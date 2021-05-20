Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: 3 key player matchups to watch out for | 2021 NBA Playoffs

In a re-run of their first-round matchup in last year's bubble, the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off once again in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The Clippers prevailed 4-2 in last year's series, though the Mavs put up a fair fight, considering they were without star Kristaps Porzingis for the final three games.

Although the Latvian center has missed a considerable portion of the 2020-21 regular season campaign, he played in the Mavericks' last three games and averaged 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Porzingis' availability will be essential to the Dallas Mavericks' hopes of getting revenge against the LA Clippers.

Having said that, how the LA Clippers guard Porzingis won't be the only intriguing battle in the upcoming series. In this article, we break down 3 key matchups that could decide how this Western clash pans out.

3 key matchups to look out for in the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers playoff series

This could be one of the most intriguing and closely fought playoff series this term. The Dallas Mavericks ended the season extremely strong as they held off the challenge for the fifth seed. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have lost six of their last ten matchups, though they were effectively playing to avoid the LA Lakers until the finals.

Nevertheless, the LA Clippers had one of the most potent offenses in the league this year and finished second for efficiency behind the Brooklyn Nets. They have an extremely deep bench with a good mix of experience and youthful talent.

The Dallas Mavericks were also no slouches on offense this year, though a lot of their productivity flows solely through their superstar, Luka Doncic. He and the Mavs are stronger this year but will once again come into the matchup as underdogs. Should Porzingis stay fit, it could be a compelling showdown between the two sides.

Without further ado, here are three key battles to look out for in the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers playoff series.

#3 Tim Hardaway Jr. vs Paul George

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

One of the most enjoyable matchups of the series will come in the backcourt between two sharpshooters.

Tim Hardaway Jr. found his scoring form in the Dallas Mavericks' last 10 games of the season, putting up 20.9 points a night and shooting at 52% from the field and 45% from downtown. This includes 36 points on the road against a stiff Miami Heat defense.

Hardaway Jr. can be seen as a reliable option aside from Doncic and Porzingis. He was fairly consistent throughout the campaign and ended with shooting splits of 45/39/81.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been red-hot over his last 8 🔥



26 PPG

55.7 FG% / 49.7 3P%

3.4 RPG

34.5 FPPG pic.twitter.com/5OGvtzHclh — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) May 14, 2021

Meanwhile, no one has been more reliable for the LA Clippers (in terms of points) than Paul George. He put up over 23 points per night and finished with career-high shooting rates from the field (46.7%) and from beyond the arc (41.1%). In fact, he was one of only six high-volume shooters (>7 threes per night) to achieve such shooting splits.

While all eyes will be on the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, this matchup could be extremely exciting.

#2 Kristaps Porzingis vs Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers leader Kawhi Leonard

The second-most important battle of the series will be between the LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and the Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis. While Leonard could also switch onto guarding Luka Doncic, he was their primary option in limiting KP in last year's bubble and in the two matchups they played against one another this season.

Although Porzingis was limited in his effectiveness during their series in the bubble, he took over in Game 3 when Doncic got injured to put up 34 points and 13 rebounds. Even though the Dallas Mavericks lost that contest, the 7"3' big man showed what he could do when healthy.

We have seen glimpses of that this season, with the 25-year-old ending the campaign with 20 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Oh me, oh my.



🎥 @kawhileonard's seismic slam from every angle. pic.twitter.com/JOFdKvxoJu — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 9, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks forward is known to be weak on the defensive side of the ball and had a defensive box plus/minus of -0.8 this year.

Kawhi, meanwhile, had the highest offensive rating of his career and simultaneously grabbed 5.4 defensive rebounds and 1.6 steals.

#1 Luka Doncic vs Marcus Morris Sr.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

Since the LA Clippers split the assignment of guarding superstar Luka Doncic between Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. last year, this matchup is up for debate. However, it was the latter who did the best job of limiting the Slovenian's effect.

The two were jarring back and forth in the bubble, and fans can expect that to continue with the trash-talking having already begun.

Doncic will be ready, though, and is relishing the prospect. He recently said:

"It’s going to be okay. He’s a hell of a player, hell of a defender. Trash talk is always there. If it’s not, you are not really competing, so it’s going to be great."

LA Clippers fans will fear what Doncic can do to their defense. In last year's series, he averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He is one of the most explosive players in the playoffs and shot at 50% from the field in their bubble matchup, not to mention his game-winning three at the buzzer in Game 4.

However, Marcus Morris is a disruptor and will have to be at his very best to keep Luka quiet.