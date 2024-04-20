Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Playoffs 2024

For the third time in five seasons, the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The Mavericks lost in the first two matchups in 2020 and 2021, but Luka Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
The Mavs lacked a secondary star who could give Doncic some help on offense. Jalen Brunson has yet to blossom back then, but "Luka Magic" has a partner in crime in Kyrie Irving. The duo proved a lot of doubters wrong this season, but the playoffs are always a different story.
Kawhi Leonard has been relatively healthy this season but has some inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee. The Clippers need him healthy if they want to get past Dallas in the first round.
The Clippers won the season series 2-1 and here's the score for each game:
- Nov. 10, 2023 Mavericks def. Clippers 144-126 in Dallas
- Nov. 10, 2025 Clippers def. Mavericks 107-88 in Los Angeles
- Dec. 20, 2023 Clippers def. Mavericks 120-111 in Dallas
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers stats and top performers
Luka Doncic has had an MVP-level season and could be one of the top three finalists along with Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Doncic has also started meshing well with Kyrie Irving, who was playing like a madman following the All-Star break.
The Dallas Mavericks also made some changes in their roster at the trade deadline, which means the LA Clippers have yet to face their team. The Mavs added Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington in hopes of contending for a championship.
Here's what Doncic and Irving averaged in the regular season:
The LA Clippers started the season slowly following the acquisition of James Harden. They took some time to figure things out and when they did, they were nearly impossible to stop. Kawhi Leonard was putting MVP numbers, while Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook played their roles to perfection.
However, things quickly turned sour after the All-Star break as the Clippers almost fell out of the top-4. Leonard limped into the end of the season, while George, Harden and Westbrook had subpar performances.
Here are the averages of the Clippers' four stars:
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Last 5 Games Results
Dallas Mavericks last five games
The Dallas Mavericks had one of the best records in the NBA after the All-Star break. The Mavs ended the season by going 3-2 in their last five games. They won against the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat after clinching the fifth seed, while letting the Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder win.
LA Clippers last five games
The LA Clippers went 2-3 in their last five games, suffering three straight defeats to end the campaign. They lost to the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets but got wins over the Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers series schedule
The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to avenge their previous two postseason losses against the LA Clippers. Luka Doncic will be the biggest factor for Dallas, while Kawhi Leonard's health should be the main issue moving forward.
Here are the schedules for the Mavs-Clippers games:
* - If necessary | TBD - To be determined
Guess the Lakers players!