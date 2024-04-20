Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Playoffs 2024

For the third time in five seasons, the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The Mavericks lost in the first two matchups in 2020 and 2021, but Luka Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

The Mavs lacked a secondary star who could give Doncic some help on offense. Jalen Brunson has yet to blossom back then, but "Luka Magic" has a partner in crime in Kyrie Irving. The duo proved a lot of doubters wrong this season, but the playoffs are always a different story.

Kawhi Leonard has been relatively healthy this season but has some inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee. The Clippers need him healthy if they want to get past Dallas in the first round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Clippers won the season series 2-1 and here's the score for each game:

Nov. 10, 2023 Mavericks def. Clippers 144-126 in Dallas

Nov. 10, 2025 Clippers def. Mavericks 107-88 in Los Angeles

Dec. 20, 2023 Clippers def. Mavericks 120-111 in Dallas

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers stats and top performers

Luka Doncic has had an MVP-level season and could be one of the top three finalists along with Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Doncic has also started meshing well with Kyrie Irving, who was playing like a madman following the All-Star break.

The Dallas Mavericks also made some changes in their roster at the trade deadline, which means the LA Clippers have yet to face their team. The Mavs added Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington in hopes of contending for a championship.

Here's what Doncic and Irving averaged in the regular season:

Players GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Luka Doncic 70 33.9 9.2 9.8 1.4 0.5 4.0 48.7 38.2 78.6 Kyrie Irving 58 25.6 5.0 5.2 1.3 0.5 1.8 49.7 41.1 90.5

The LA Clippers started the season slowly following the acquisition of James Harden. They took some time to figure things out and when they did, they were nearly impossible to stop. Kawhi Leonard was putting MVP numbers, while Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook played their roles to perfection.

However, things quickly turned sour after the All-Star break as the Clippers almost fell out of the top-4. Leonard limped into the end of the season, while George, Harden and Westbrook had subpar performances.

Here are the averages of the Clippers' four stars:

Players GP PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG FG% 3P% FT% Kawhi Leonard 68 23.7 6.1 3.6 1.6 0.9 1.8 52.5 41.7 88.5 Paul George 74 22.6 5.2 3.5 1.5 0.5 2.1 47.1 41.3 90.7 James Harden 72 16.6 5.1 8.5 1.1 0.8 2.6 42.8 38.1 87.8 Russell Westbrook 68 11.1 5.0 4.5 1.1 0.3 2.1 45.4 27.3 68.8

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Last 5 Games Results

Dallas Mavericks last five games

The Dallas Mavericks had one of the best records in the NBA after the All-Star break. The Mavs ended the season by going 3-2 in their last five games. They won against the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat after clinching the fifth seed, while letting the Detroit Pistons and OKC Thunder win.

LA Clippers last five games

The LA Clippers went 2-3 in their last five games, suffering three straight defeats to end the campaign. They lost to the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets but got wins over the Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers series schedule

The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to avenge their previous two postseason losses against the LA Clippers. Luka Doncic will be the biggest factor for Dallas, while Kawhi Leonard's health should be the main issue moving forward.

Here are the schedules for the Mavs-Clippers games:

Game Date and Time TV Details Location Game 1

April 21, 3:30 PM ET

ABC

Crypto.com Arena Game 2 April 23, 7:30 PM ET TNT Crypto.com Arena

Game 3 April 26, 10:30 PM ET ABC American Airlines Center, Dallas Game 4 April 28, 9:30 PM ET ABC American Airlines Center, Dallas

Game 5* May 1, TBD TBD Crypto.com Arena

Game 6* May 3, TBD TBD American Airlines Center, Dallas

Game 7* May 6, TBD TNT Crypto.com Arena

* - If necessary | TBD - To be determined

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback