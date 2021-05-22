Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 22nd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers will begin their respective postseason campaigns with a clash on Saturday at the Staples Center in round one of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The two teams met at the same stage last year in the Orlando Bubble as well. The series was closely contested till game four, with the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks claiming two wins apiece. However, the Mavericks lost one of their best players, Kristaps Porzingis, to injury and eventually ended up losing the series 2-4.

The Mavericks are a much better and well-rounded team this time and so are the Clippers. So their latest postseason clash is anticipated to be a competitive series, and the first game will likely be a precursor of what could come moving forward.

The Dallas Mavericks, despite being the underdogs, will be confident of winning this game, as they claimed the regular-season series against the LA Clippers 2-1.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

JJ Reddick

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out JJ Reddick for their first-round series game against the LA Clippers because of a sore right heel. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is listed as probable. He is dealing with an Achilles injury, and his inclusion in the lineup will likely be a game-time decision.

Mavs media notes list Maxi Kleber as probable, Redick as out for

Game 1. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 21, 2021

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have reported no injuries for Saturday's game.

The Clippers report no injuries entering Game 1 against Dallas. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) May 22, 2021

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are likely to field the same starting five they deployed in the last few games of their regular-season campaign.

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. will likely start as the guards, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to play as forwards. Meanwhile, Dwight Powell is likely to retain his place as the starting center.

Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke, Josh Richardson and Willey Cauley-Stein are likely to play the most rotation minutes off the Dallas Mavericks bench.

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard (left) and Paul George (right) will likely be the key players for the LA Clippers in this game.

The LA Clippers will likely stick with their regular starting lineup and rotations for Saturday's game. The only change they could make is starting with Serge Ibaka instead of Ivica Zubac.

Patrick Beverley and Paul George will likely start in the backcourt, while forwards Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris Sr. are expected to team up with either Ibaka or Zubac in the frontcourt.

Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum are expected to play the most minutes coming off the LA Clippers bench.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis l Center - Dwight Powell.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Serge Ibaka.