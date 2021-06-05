Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Prediction and Match Preview - June 6th, 2021 | Game 7, 2021 NBA playoffs 

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will square off for the final time this season at Staples Center on Sunday to determine who will face the Utah Jazz in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The two teams have gone back and forth throughout the entire series and have claimed three wins each. Interestingly, neither side has won a game at home so far. The LA Clippers will be eager to end that streak concerning this series, while the Dallas Mavericks will look to make sure it stays that way.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers | Game 7, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Sunday, June 6th, 2021; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, 1:00 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been phenomenal this series and, against all odds, have managed to take it till Game 7. They will be disappointed they couldn't close out the series in the previous match and will be hoping to put up a better performance on Sunday.

However, if they are to win the tie on Sunday and advance to the next round, they will need players not named Luka Doncic to play much better than they did in the last game. The LA Clippers will likely put immense pressure on Luka defensively, which will create more opportunities for other players on the Dallas Mavericks.

Each of the three wins that the Dallas Mavericks were able to claim were because of their all-round performance and key contributions from multiple players. Kristaps Porzingis, in particular, will have to play much better offensively to help the team through.

Tim Hardaway Jr. this playoffs:

— 18.0 PPG

— 3.7 3PG

— 45.8 3P%



Kristaps Porzingis this playoffs:

— 12.7 PPG

— 1.3 3PG

— 36.4 3P%



Which player was thrown into the other player’s trade again? pic.twitter.com/BP8N1eCikr — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 5, 2021

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been terrific this series, amassing 34 points, 9.7 assists and eight rebounds per game. He will need to find his rhythm early on and overcome the LA Clippers defense to ensure his team wins the tie.

The Clippers have struggled whenever Doncic gets going as it disrupts their play over the course of the game. His performance also lifts the other players on his team, which puts LA under tremendous pressure.

A 40-point-piece from the Dallas Mavericks talisman will prove to be the key in this game, which will make life difficult for Ty Lue's men.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis l Center - Boban Marjanovic.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have had a very inconsistent start to their post-season. They were the favorites to win this series but have consistently underperformed despite having a superior roster in terms of talent compared to the Dallas Mavericks.

Akin to the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Clippers have also had to rely on one player throughout the series to bail them out. They, too, will need other players apart from Kawhi Leonard to play to their potential to ensure they avoid early elimination from the 2021 NBA playoffs.

KAWHI LEONARD GOING OFF WITH THE SEASON ON THE LINE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cy2MeGC6B0 — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2021

The Clippers played great defensively in the last game down the stretch and will be hoping they can replicate that performance in Game 7 on Sunday. They will need to rediscover their regular-season three-point shooting form as a poor outing in that aspect could hurt the team. They shot just 10-of-34 from deep on Friday in Dallas.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George

The LA Clippers boast two MVP-caliber players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. So far, however, only Kawhi has lived up to that potential in this series. The Clippers will need a monumental performance from George on Sunday to get through to the next round.

Individually as well, George has a lot to prove in terms of him being a reliable player in such kind of high-intensity games. With the season on the line, this is his chance to shine and if he plays at the same level as Kawhi, the LA Clippers will have a solid chance of winning their first post-season game at home.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Nicolas Batum.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction

The series between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers has been a closely-contested one, and Game 7 is likely to go down the wire as well. The outcome of the match could go either way, but the Clippers' depth is something that could swing the tie in their favor.

Despite the Clippers holding a slight advantage due to that, the Dallas Mavericks will remain a threat, especially if Ty Lue's men fail to rectify their mistakes from previous games.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Clippers Game 7?

Game 7 of the 2021 NBA playoffs first-round series between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans can also stream the game with NBA League Pass subscription.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava