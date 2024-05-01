Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Preview - May 1, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with the series tied 2-2. The Clippers won Game 4 116-111 on Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 1.

The Mavericks hold a 100-73 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Clippers lead the playoffs 10-7. LA won Game 4 behind Paul George and James Harden’s 33 points each. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 40 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 5 of the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Western Conference first-round series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, at Crypto.com Arena. The game begins at 10 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal and KTXA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-150) vs. Clippers (+125)

Spread: Mavericks (-3) vs. Clippers (+3)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o207) vs. Clippers -110 (u207)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers preview

The Mavericks let a golden opportunity slip through after dropping Game 4 at home. Dallas had already stolen a game on the road after defeating the Clippers 96-93 in Game 2. The Mavs had a chance to go up 3-1, especially with Kawhi Leonard out for the Clippers. However, a 39-16 first quarter became the undoing for Dallas.

Luka Doncic had a 29-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the loss.

The biggest criticism for James Harden throughout his career has been about a drop in his production in the playoffs. Harden has proved his doubters wrong so far this series. LA won Game 1 and 4, both of which were missed by Leonard.

“The Beard” averages 26.0 points and 7.0 assists in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, while shooting 54.1% from the field, including 50.0% from 3 and 91.3% from the free-throw line. If the Clippers are to win Wednesday, a lot will depend on James Harden and Paul George yet again.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Mavericks will be without Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic is questionable with a sprained ankle but should play in all probability. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II and Josh Green.

The Clippers ruled out Kawhi Leonard with a knee injury. LA coach Ty Lue should start:

PG: James Harden SG: Terance Mann SF: Paul George PF: Amir Coffey C: Ivica Zubac

The Clippers’ key substitutes should be Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell and Mason Plumlee.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 32.5 points. Expect the MVP contender to come out strong and score over 32.5 points.

James Harden has an over/under of 22.5 points. With Kawhi Leonard out for yet another game, Harden will be entrusted with leading LA’s offense. Harden should score more than 22.5 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers prediction

Despite playing on the road, the Mavericks are favored to win the game. The oddsmakers should be right, as it might be too tough for the Clippers to win two consecutive games without Kawhi Leonard. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going over 207 points.