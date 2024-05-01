Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Game 5 (May 1)

Game 5 of the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers series takes place at the Crypto.com Arena

The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Game 5 is set to happen on Wednesday, with their Western Conference first-round series deadlocked at 2-2. The home-court advantage is owned by the Clippers as this game will be held at their Crypto.com Arena with the tipoff at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

In the Clippers' 116-111 win in Game 4 on Sunday, Kyrie Irving led the Mavs with 40 points while Luka Doncic tallied a triple-double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. On the other side, James Harden and Paul George each had 33 points.

Game 6 is Friday in Dallas. Game 7, if necessary, will be in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers injuries

Dallas Mavericks' injuries for May 1

Heading to Game 5, Luka Doncic is included in the recent injury list for the Dallas Mavericks as probable. In a pivotal game, expect the Slovenian superstar to play.

The team will miss the shooting of Tim Hardaway Jr., who has been a consistent rotation player on the wing.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Tim Hardaway Jr.AnkleOut
Luka DoncicKneeProbable
Olivier-Maxence ProsperAnkleOut
Greg Brown IIIPersonalOut

LA Clippers' injuries for May 1

The Clippers picked up the Game 4 win without Kawhi Leonard, and he is still out for this upcoming clash. Starting in the place of Leonard will be Amir Coffey.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Kawhi LeonardKneeOut

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup and depth chart for May 1

The Dallas Mavericks used an eight-man rotation during Game 4, and they should do the same. Coming off the bench with the most minutes is Maxi Kleber. Duke's Derek Lively II and Josh Green round up the rotation. Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy played in garbage time in Game 4.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
Point Guard*Luka DoncicDante ExumBrandon Williams
Shooting GuardKyrie IrvingJaden Hardy*Tim Hardaway Jr.
Small ForwardDerrick Jones Jr.Josh Green
Power ForwardPJ WashingtonMaxi Kleber
CenterDaniel GaffordDereck Lively IIDwight Powell

LA Clippers' starting lineup and depth chart for May 1

Amir Coffey started in place of Kawhi Leonard but only had four points in Game 4. He should start again, and the Clippers will use an eight-man rotation as well. Norman Powell had the most minutes off the bench Sunday with 32 minutes while Russell Westbrook had almost 23. Mason Plumlee saw action as the backup to center Ivica Zubac.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
Point GuardJames HardenRussell WestbrookBones Hyland
Shooting GuardTerance MannBrandon Boston Jr.
Small ForwardPaul GeorgeNorman Powell
Power ForwardAmir CoffeyPJ Tucker*Kawhi Leonard
CenterIvica ZubacMason PlumleeDaniel Theis

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Game 6

Game 6 of the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers series is set to happen at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. TNT has the television broadcast rights along with Bally Sports SoCal and KTXA. The live coverage begins at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, and it will also be shown via online live streaming through an NBA League Pass subscription.

