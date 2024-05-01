Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Game 5 (May 1)

The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Game 5 is set to happen on Wednesday, with their Western Conference first-round series deadlocked at 2-2. The home-court advantage is owned by the Clippers as this game will be held at their Crypto.com Arena with the tipoff at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

In the Clippers' 116-111 win in Game 4 on Sunday, Kyrie Irving led the Mavs with 40 points while Luka Doncic tallied a triple-double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. On the other side, James Harden and Paul George each had 33 points.

Game 6 is Friday in Dallas. Game 7, if necessary, will be in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers injuries

Dallas Mavericks' injuries for May 1

Heading to Game 5, Luka Doncic is included in the recent injury list for the Dallas Mavericks as probable. In a pivotal game, expect the Slovenian superstar to play.

The team will miss the shooting of Tim Hardaway Jr., who has been a consistent rotation player on the wing.

Player Injury Status Tim Hardaway Jr. Ankle Out Luka Doncic Knee Probable Olivier-Maxence Prosper Ankle Out Greg Brown III Personal Out

LA Clippers' injuries for May 1

The Clippers picked up the Game 4 win without Kawhi Leonard, and he is still out for this upcoming clash. Starting in the place of Leonard will be Amir Coffey.

Player Injury Status Kawhi Leonard Knee Out

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup and depth chart for May 1

The Dallas Mavericks used an eight-man rotation during Game 4, and they should do the same. Coming off the bench with the most minutes is Maxi Kleber. Duke's Derek Lively II and Josh Green round up the rotation. Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy played in garbage time in Game 4.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard *Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williams Shooting Guard Kyrie Irving Jaden Hardy *Tim Hardaway Jr. Small Forward Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green

Power Forward PJ Washington Maxi Kleber

Center Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

LA Clippers' starting lineup and depth chart for May 1

Amir Coffey started in place of Kawhi Leonard but only had four points in Game 4. He should start again, and the Clippers will use an eight-man rotation as well. Norman Powell had the most minutes off the bench Sunday with 32 minutes while Russell Westbrook had almost 23. Mason Plumlee saw action as the backup to center Ivica Zubac.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland Shooting Guard Terance Mann Brandon Boston Jr. Small Forward Paul George Norman Powell Power Forward Amir Coffey PJ Tucker *Kawhi Leonard Center Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee Daniel Theis

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Game 6

Game 6 of the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers series is set to happen at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. TNT has the television broadcast rights along with Bally Sports SoCal and KTXA. The live coverage begins at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, and it will also be shown via online live streaming through an NBA League Pass subscription.