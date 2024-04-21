Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 21) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 21)

The Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers commence their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Mavericks are the fifth seed, while the Clippers are fourth. It's their third postseason meeting since the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Clippers won the previous two opening-round battles in 4-2 2020 and 4-3 in 2021.

The Mavericks have come up short both times despite making things interesting with strong performances. Luka Doncic, in particular, was phenomenal, averaging 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 13 playoff games against LA.

The Clippers were the heavy favorites in the previous two postseason meetings, but the Mavericks seem to have a slight edge this time. Dallas has improved its roster since then, surrounding Doncic with a proven co-star like Kyrie Irving and several role players that are excellent fits next to the All-Star backcourt.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Injury Reports for Game 1

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have listed Tim Hardaway Jr. as questionable with an illness.

LA Clippers injury report

The Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard as questionable with right knee inflammation.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. as the forwards and Daniel Gafford as the five.

Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardway Jr. and Josh Green could be the most used players off the bench.

Point guardsLuka DoncicJaden Hardy Brandon Williams
Shooting guardsKyrie IrvingDante Exum
Small forwardsDerrick Jones Jr.Josh GreenTim Hardway Jr.*
Power forwardsPJ WashingtonMaxi KleberOlivier Maxence-Propser
CentersDaniel GaffordDereck Lively IIDwight Powell

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

James Harden and Terance Mann will start as the guards for the Clippers, while Paul George and Ivica Zubac will be on the frontcourt. Kawhi Leonard is unexpected to play despite a questionable status, so the Clippers have not decided on their fifth starting option.

Amir Coffey could be the likely prospect over PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell to maintain some size and offensive advantage because of his respectable shooting and 6-foot-7 frame.

Point guardsJames HardenRussell Westbrook Bones Hyland
Shooting guardsTerance MannNorman Powell
Small forwardsPaul GeorgeBrandon Boston Jr. Kai Jones
Power forwardsAmir CoffeyPJ TuckerKobe Brown
Centers Ivica Zubac Daniel TheisMason Plumlee

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Game 1?

ABC will broadcast the Mavericks vs. Clippers game nationally. Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) and Bally Sports SoCal (LA) will cover the contest in local regions. Fans abroad can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 pm ET at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers' home floor.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook are the marquee players in action.

