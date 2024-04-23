Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (April 23) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers square off in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series on Tuesday. The Clippers took a 1-0 lead after winning Sunday's Game 1 109-97. LA put together a solid first-half performance defensively to limit the Mavericks to 30 points and 22.0% shooting.

That gave the Clippers a 26-point lead at the break, which pretty much dictated how things played out eventually. James Harden was the Clippers' best, with 28 points and eight assists. He went 6-of-11 from 3 and 47.1% overall. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac was the unexpected second fiddle with 20 points and 15 rebounds on 10-of-17 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks got 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists from Luka Doncic, while Kyrie Irving bagged 31 points and seven rebounds on 55.6% shooting. However, the rest of the group scored a combined 33 points only, directly hampering Dallas' shot at stealing homecourt advantage in Game 1.

The Mavs will hope for a better showing from the supporting cast around the stars, as that could prove decisive.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks haven't reported any injuries.

LA Clippers injury report

Kawhi Leonard is the only player on the Clippers' injury report. He's questionable to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Mavericks will start with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the guards, Derrick Jones Jr. and PJ Washington as the forwards and Daniel Gafford as the center. Tim Hardway Jr., Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams Shooting guards Kyrie Irving Dante Exum

Small forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Tim Hardway Jr. Power forwards PJ Washington Maxi Kleber Olivier Maxence-Propser Centers Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers will start James Harden and Terance Mann in the backcourt, while Paul George, Amir Coffey and Ivica Zubac will complete the frontcourt. Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell and Mason Plumlee will play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland Shooting guards Terance Mann Norman Powell

Small forwards Paul George Brandon Boston Jr. Kai Jones Power forwards Amir Coffey PJ Tucker Kobe Brown Centers Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers key matchups

The Mavericks lost Tuesday's game because of their poor shooting in the first half and player matchups, which they lost comprehensively. Luka Doncic couldn't do much when switched onto James Harden, allowing the latter to go off for a 28-point night. Doncic needs to step up defensively to limit the former MVP.

Another crucial battle was Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber struggling to limit Ivica Zubac. The Clippers center got what he wanted offensive against all three bigs, and the Mavericks can't afford that, especially with Kawhi Leonard out.

