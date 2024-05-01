The Dallas Mavericks head to Los Angeles for a Game 5 skirmish with the LA Clippers on Wednesday (May. 1). A win for either team will see them hold an edge as they aim to progress beyond the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Mavericks went down in Game 1 but bounced back with two consecutive wins. The Clippers responded with a 116-111 win earlier last week, so the series promises to get deeper.

Ahead of the marquee matchup that tips off at 10 pm ET at the Crypto.com Arena, here are the available player props for both the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (May 1)

#10 PJ Washington over 10.5 on points (-115)

Forward PJ Washington has been a reliable third-scoring option for Dallas. The forward is averaging 12.3 points in the four playoff games and is expected to hit the same mark on Wednesday.

#9 Daniel Gafford to have under 5.5 rebounds (-135)

Starting center Daniel Gafford is expected to have under 5.5 rebounds in Game 5. The big has five boards in the last game and is a favorite to hover around the same number again.

#8 Kyrie Irving to have over 4.5 assists (-139)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving came into the postseason averaging 5.2 assists. The stat dipped in the playoffs to 4.4 per game, and the guard is expected to cross that threshold.

#7 Luka Doncic to have a double-double (-310)

Luka Doncic has been a force offensively for Dallas, and the guard is predicted to end his game with a double-double. He has recorded two double-doubles and a TD3 in four games.

#6 Kyrie Irving to have under 26.5 points (-120)

Irving is averaging 28.8 points but is projected to hit under the number in Game 5. He's coming off a 40-point outing in Game 4 and has had another 30+ point game this playoffs season.

#5 James Harden to have over 7.5 assists (-135)

James Harden's playmaking has been one of the reasons behind LAC's success this season and the guard is averaging 7.0 assists in the four games so far. He's listed to have over 7.5 dimes in Game 5.

#4 Ivica Zubac is under 10.5 on rebounds (-112)

Ivica Zubac has averaged 9.8 rebounds per game, and the center is expected to better that stat when he gets his defense mode on against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

#3 Russell Westbrook to have a double-double (+3900)

According to FanDuel, Russell Westbrook is a cinch to have a double-double on Wednesday. The guard hasn't got a great playoff record but is expected to do well in Game 5.

#2 Paul George to have over 28.5 points (-115)

Paul George has been one of the best players on the floor for the Clippers. The guard/forward is averaging 21.5 points in four games. He is expected to go past 28.5 points in Game 5.

#1 James Harden to have under 22.5 points (-115)

James Harden is averaging 26.0 points and is the best scorer for the Clippers. He's expected to be under 22.5 points against the Mavericks.