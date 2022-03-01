Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The two teams are facing off for just the second time this season. Their first encounter was an overtime thriller in Dallas that ended in a game-winning shot by Lakers rookie Austin Reaves.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a major morale-boosting victory over the Golden State Warriors. They overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit in a matter of minutes to win the game 107-101. The Mavericks have won seven of their last nine games and are now just 2.5 games behind the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz. If Luka Doncic continues his hot streak, the Mavs have a shot at grabbing home-court advantage for the playoffs.

However, Lakers fans are down in the dumps. They didn't just lose to the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans but got blown out of the gym. LeBron James scored 30+ points yet again but it wasn't nearly enough as the Purple and Gold lost 123-95. They are now six games below .500 and have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league. There seems to be no positive sign from the LA Lakers as they head into the play-in tournament.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Lakers fans have started to boo their own team Lakers fans have started to boo their own team 😳 https://t.co/RPpX5c2sgb

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will continue to be without Tim Hardaway Jr. and Theo Pinson, who are recovering from long-term injuries. Frank Ntilikina, Trey Burke, and Marquese Chriss were all either questionable or doubtful in the last game but are officially sidelined for this outing. Chriss is dealing with a sore knee while Ntilikina and Burke are out due to a sprained ankle and shoulder, respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Frank Ntilikina Out Right Ankle Sprain Marquese Chriss Out Right Knee Soreness Trey Burke Out Left Shoulder Sprain Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery Theo Pinson Out Right Fifth Finger Fracture

LA Lakers Injury Report

Carmelo Anthony of the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn continue to be sidelined as they rehabilitate from serious injuries. Davis is still at least three weeks away from returning from his midfoot sprain, while Nunn (bone bruise) reportedly won't be available for another month. LeBron James is listed as questionable due to effusion and soreness in his left knee but is expected to play as usual.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Questionable Left Knee Soreness/Effusion Anthony Davis Out Right Mid-foot Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise - Recovery Avery Bradley Out Right Knee Effusion Austin Reaves Probable Right Ankle Sprain Sekou Doumbouya Out G-League - Two-way Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

Austin Reaves has joined the injury report and is likely to play due to an ankle sprain. Mason Jones and Sekou Doumbouya have both been sent to the NBA G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, on two-way contracts.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Coach Kidd will continue to use their recent lineup as it is working incredibly well. Luka Doncic will start as the point guard as usual, with Jalen Brunson joining him in the backcourt.

Reggie Bullock is the new starting small forward while Dorian Finney-Smith shifts to the power forward position. Dwight Powell will play the center position, with Maxi Kleber, Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans coming off the bench for major minutes.

LA Lakers

LeBron James is expected to play and he will likely play the power forward position. Russell Westbrook should retain his usual point guard role and if Austin Reaves is eligible to play then he will join Russ in the backcourt. If Reaves is unavailable then Malik Monk should get the starting nod. Trevor Ariza will play the small forward role and Dwight Howard should retain the center position. Talen Horton-Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, and Wayne Ellington should get the most minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Trevor Ariza | F - LeBron James | C - Dwight Howard.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Dallas Los Angeles 0 votes so far