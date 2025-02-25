Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 25, 2025

The emotions and energy will be at the hilt when the LA Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. This time last month, Luka Doncic was still a Maverick, while Anthony Davis and Max Christie were with the Lakers. The Purple and Gold had a mixed January, with wildfires playing their part, while Dallas was without their franchise centerpiece down with a calf injury.

Forward to the present, Doncic is now a Laker. Davis is in Dallas, and the new-look sides are making a furious comeback to get their hands on Larry O'Brien after making win-now trades (the Lakers perhaps benefitting more than the Mavericks in this case).

In a trade that changed the NBA landscape for years to come, the Lakers have one of the best modern-day players along with a seasoned campaigner and bonafide legend in LeBron James. Experience and skill are now their weapons as they gave themselves and James a chance to get their hands on the silverware, even if it meant doing away with their cornerstone, Davis.

The results have looked promising. While the Lakers are 2-2 in the Doncic x James era, how they propped up their latest win against their arch-nemesis shows that the Lakers have raised their ceiling. The Nuggets had no answer for a charged-up Doncic, a versatile James and the defensive rotations coach JJ Redick deployed to perfection. Now, the bigger question is if they can maintain that level of consistency.

As for the Mavericks, they had one game with Davis looking his destructive self before going down with an adductor injury. Despite his absence, the Mavericks were on a three-game winning streak before the new-look Golden State Warriors embarrassed them.

The Mavericks vs Lakers had a certain spice to it before the mammoth trade. The zing increases dramatically after the recent turn of events. The storyline will be Luka vs his old team. Lakers fans will be happy for two reasons (a) Davis will be in the building and will likely receive a hero's welcome (b) he won't be playing, and that means Dallas missing a key two-way weapon.

Beating the Nuggets will surely bolster LA's confidence. That they did in the most challenging setting makes it even better. They have the comfort of home when they host the Mavericks in the first of their six-game home stretch. Can the Lakers blitz another win, or will Irving and co. show why they are equally primed to go the distance?

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers matchup tips off at 10 pm ET. Live coverage will be on TNT, with SportsNet LA, truTV and MAX to broadcast the game as well. The contest can be streamed live on Max and the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Dallas Mavericks +8 o230.5 (-115) +260 LA Lakers -8 u230.5 (-110) -325

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Preview

Despite their injury list that depletes them of a solid center, the Dallas Mavericks have still shown to be competitive. It's also worth noting that it's the same team that beat the Lakers without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. What works against them is the lack of interior presence — a key factor LA will look to capitalize on.

The Lakers, meanwhile, aren't without problems. Their obvious disadvantage is the absence of a bonafide center. LA's defense, rebounding and rim protection will be tested if the likes of Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving put pressure on the five from the opening minute.

The Dallas Mavericks are 11th in scoring offense, averaging 115.4 points per game and 113.4 points per 100 possessions. They are eighth in the league in field goal offense, shooting 47.8% from the field, and seventh in 3-point offense, nailing 37.2% of their 3s. Their offensive rebounding could use some work, as they snag 10.9 offensive boards per game.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are 15th in scoring offense, averaging 113.1 points per game and 112.9 points per 100 possessions. They are tied for fifth in the NBA for FG% with the Grizzlies (48.2%) and 17th in beyond the arc draining 35.7% of their 3s.

Defensively, the Lakers are a few rungs above the Mavericks, with an 11th-placed scoring defense (111.8 points and allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions) compared to Dallas' 15th place, averaging 113.5 points and conceding 111.2 points per 100 possessions.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers have listed Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) as out, while LeBron James (left foot injury management) is probable. Expect LA to field the same starters they did against the Nuggets.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

The Dallas Mavericks have listed PJ Washington (right ankle sprain) as questionable, while Dwight Powell (right hip strain) is doubtful. Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) are ruled out.

Position Player PG Dante Exum SG Kyrie Irving SF Klay Thompson PF Kessler Edwards C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Klay Thompson is one to watch out for with an o/u of -122/-125. Naji Marshall is -120/-132 on points and rebounds. For the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves is -110/-115 on points. Luka Doncic is -135/-110 on points and rebounds. LeBron James is -110/-118 on points and assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Prediction

Anthony Davis' absence surely helps the LA Lakers, but it's worth noting that the Lakers have dropped contests against teams where they were considered as the favorites.

With Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving healthy and familiar with LA's style of play, the Purple and Gold will have their work cut out when they play two stars who can get hot from the perimeter. Take a close game and the Lakers for the win with Luka Doncic.

