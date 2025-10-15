Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 15, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers are in Las Vegas for a preseason game on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena. Eight months removed from the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, the two teams will meet again. While Davis will suit up for the Mavericks, Doncic could be out after playing less than 24 hours ago in Phoenix.The Lakers, 1-3 in the postseason, look to rest key players after losing 113-104 to the Suns on Tuesday. Still without LeBron James (sciatica), the quick turnaround could see JJ Redick roll out some interesting roster combinations. Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes, who rested for the game in Phoenix, are likely to lead the Lakers.Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionMoneyline: Mavericks (-255) vs. Lakers (+188)Odds: Mavericks (-4.5 -130) vs. Lakers (+4.5 +115)Total (O/U): Mavericks (o219.0 -111) vs. Lakers (u219.0 -115)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers previewMavericks coach Jason Kidd wants his starters, Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis to have more minutes together. The quintet, which dominated the Utah Jazz on Monday, looks to develop more chemistry before it opens the regular season against the San Antonio Spurs in roughly a week.The story of the preseason has been Flagg trying to be comfortable as the Mavs’ point guard. He gets another crack at that role in his team’s final preseason game.The Lakers looked good when Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton played. It will be quite surprising if the three will see action against the Mavs after battling in Phoenix. If they do, they will likely play limited minutes.LA consistently pushed the pace with Reaves and Doncic running the offense. Gabe Vincent will try to keep that plan going with some help from Nick Smith Jr.Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineupsMavericksPG: Cooper Flagg | SG: Klay Thompson | SF: P.J. Washington | PF: Anthony Davis | C: Dereck Lively IILakersPG: Gabe Vincent | SG: Dalton Knecht | SF: Jarred Vanderbilt | PF: Rui Hachimura | C: Jaxson HayesDallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers predictionThe Mavericks seem intent to test their mettle regardless of which Lakers team they will face. Jason Kidd’s starting unit has started to find its groove a week before the regular season tips off. Even if Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton will play, the Mavericks could still romp to the finish line.