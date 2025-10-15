  • home icon
  Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 15, 2025

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 15, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 15, 2025 08:42 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 15, 2025.

The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers are in Las Vegas for a preseason game on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena. Eight months removed from the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade, the two teams will meet again. While Davis will suit up for the Mavericks, Doncic could be out after playing less than 24 hours ago in Phoenix.

The Lakers, 1-3 in the postseason, look to rest key players after losing 113-104 to the Suns on Tuesday. Still without LeBron James (sciatica), the quick turnaround could see JJ Redick roll out some interesting roster combinations. Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes, who rested for the game in Phoenix, are likely to lead the Lakers.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Moneyline: Mavericks (-255) vs. Lakers (+188)

also-read-trending Trending

Odds: Mavericks (-4.5 -130) vs. Lakers (+4.5 +115)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o219.0 -111) vs. Lakers (u219.0 -115)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers preview

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants his starters, Klay Thompson, Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington and Anthony Davis to have more minutes together. The quintet, which dominated the Utah Jazz on Monday, looks to develop more chemistry before it opens the regular season against the San Antonio Spurs in roughly a week.

The story of the preseason has been Flagg trying to be comfortable as the Mavs’ point guard. He gets another crack at that role in his team’s final preseason game.

The Lakers looked good when Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton played. It will be quite surprising if the three will see action against the Mavs after battling in Phoenix. If they do, they will likely play limited minutes.

LA consistently pushed the pace with Reaves and Doncic running the offense. Gabe Vincent will try to keep that plan going with some help from Nick Smith Jr.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups

Mavericks

PG: Cooper Flagg | SG: Klay Thompson | SF: P.J. Washington | PF: Anthony Davis | C: Dereck Lively II

Lakers

PG: Gabe Vincent | SG: Dalton Knecht | SF: Jarred Vanderbilt | PF: Rui Hachimura | C: Jaxson Hayes

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers prediction

The Mavericks seem intent to test their mettle regardless of which Lakers team they will face. Jason Kidd’s starting unit has started to find its groove a week before the regular season tips off. Even if Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton will play, the Mavericks could still romp to the finish line.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Michael Macasero
