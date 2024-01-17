Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 17) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the Cypto.com Arena. Tip off is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on ABC channel, Spectrum SportsNet for the home TV channel and Bally Sports SW-DAL for the away broadcast.

The Lakers and Mavericks will meet for the third time this season, with the Mavericks winning the previous two. This game is part of the NBA's 10-game-slate schedule.

The Mavericks are fifth in the West (24-17), winning six of their last 10 games. They won their previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans at home, 125-120. Luka Doncic did not play due to a sore ankle. Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for 83 points in the win.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are 10th in the West (20-21) after dropping six of their previous 10 games. In their last outing, they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, 112-105, led by Anthony Davis' stellar play with LeBron James as the co-star. They combined for 52 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers: Injuries

Dallas Mavericks Injuries for Jan. 17

The Mavericks have four players on their injury list. Guard Dante Exum (heel) is out. PF Grant Williams (right ankle), SF Derrick Jones Jr. (calf) and PG Luka Doncic PG (ankle) are available.

LA Lakers Injuries for Jan. 17

The Lakers have four players on their injury list. PG Gabe Vincent (left knee) and SF Cam Reddish (knee) are out. SF LeBron James (ankle) and PF Anthony Davis (ankle) are available.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers: Starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Seth Curry SG Kyrie Irving SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Olivier Maxence Prosper PF Derrick Jones Jr. Grant Williams Maxi Kleber C Dereck Lively || Dwight Powell Richaun Holmes

LA Lakers predicted lineup and depth chart

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Skylar Mays Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Dylan Windler SF Taurean Prince Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Colin Castleton C Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jaxson Hayes

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers: Key matchups

Luka Doncic vs LeBron James

Doncic and James are two of the best offensive players in the league. The two play similarly, controlling the game's tempo and manipulating the defense. Both have high basketball IQs and can generate offense for themselves and the team with their playmaking.

Doncic is at his best in the pick-and-roll, with a spread-out offense for him to operate and control the defense by reacting to what they do.

James is at his best in the open court. Despite being 39, he continues to defy Father Time, as he can outsprint almost everyone and do what he does best in transition: going downhill and attacking the rim.

Kyrie Irving vs Anthony Davis

Irving is a master at dribbling and handling the ball. His shiftiness and clever change of pace make him one of the most demanding players to guard one-on-one.

Davis is arguably the best defender who can guard all positions. He has garnered All-Defensive and Defensive Player of the Year acknowledgements. The two could play a significant role in the game.

