Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 29th December 2019

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Match details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Sunday, 29 December 2019 (9:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Results

Dallas Mavericks (21-10): 141-121 win over the Golden State Warriors (28th December, Saturday)

Los Angeles Lakers (25-7): 128-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers (28th December, Saturday)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a victory against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. They have improved to 21-10 for the season, and are 4th in the West.

Luka Doncic notched a triple-double last night, scoring 31 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 15 assists. He well supported by Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis, who poured in 25 and 18 points, respectively. The bench looked good with players like Seth Curry and Delon Wright putting up double digits on the night.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks v Detroit Pistons

Luka Doncic's return makes things simpler for the Dallas Mavericks as they have now won two in a row after his comeback. He scored 24 points against the San Antonio Spurs and 31 against the Golden State Warriors, marking his return.

He will be a critical player tonight and will need to do the bulk of the scoring to beat this high-flying Lakers' squad.

Mavericks' Predicted Lineup

Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers finally ended their losing streak with an impressive victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. The bench contributed greatly to the scoring, which is a great sign for the team going ahead in the season.

Kyle Kuzma led the team in scoring with 24 points on the night, alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who pitched in 21 and 20 points, respectively. The bench made the difference for both the teams as Lakers had four non-starters scoring in double-digits.

The Lakers will be hopeful of another all-around effort by the team.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma is a critical part of this Lakers' puzzle, and the last game was another proof of it. He looked flawless on the offense, shooting well from the field as well as beyond the three-point line.

With Luka Doncic back for Dallas, Kuz will have to put up big numbers tonight again for the Lakers.

Lakers' Predicted Lineup

Lebron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Avery Bradley.

Mavericks vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Lakers will be high on confidence for an extraordinary display against the Blazers. They are playing their next few games at home and will be hopeful for pulling off a bunch of victories.

The Mavs, on the other hand, are complete with Luka's return and will be willing to make a statement by beating the Lakers tonight.

It will be a game that goes down to the wire with the Lakers coming off victorious because of the high-class squad depth they have.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Lakers?

The game can be watched on TV on ESPN. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.