Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Injury Report for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final game of their season series, with the Mavericks winning the first 114-108 on March 7, and is included in the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The Mavericks (49-30) are fifth in the Western Conference and first in the Southwest Division, coming off a dominant 130-104 outing against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday for the first set of their back-to-back on the road. Luka Doncic notched a game-high 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists with a block on 13 of 25 shooting from the field, including eight 3-pointers on 17 attempts at 47.1%.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat (44-35), are eighth in the East and second in the Southeast Division, coming off a double-overtime 117-111 win against the Atlanta Hawks. Tyler Herro had his best game since his return from injuries, scoring 33 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for April 10

The Mavericks are yet to submit their injury report; however, Josh Green (ankle), Greg Brown ||| (personal) and Dereck Lively || (knee) will remain sidelined. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's status remains unknown at the time of writing.

Nevertheless, expect them to suit up as the Mavericks enter the crucial stretch of the regular season as Mavericks will look to solidly their seed positioning amid the Play-In threat.

Player Status Injury Josh Green Out Ankle Greg Brown Out Personal Dereck Lively Out Knee

Miami Heat injury report for April 10

The Miami Heat have provided updates concerning Tyler Herro, tagging him as day-to-day for the second back-to-back set. Terry Rozier (neck) will also be day-to-day, and the team will provide an update on whether he'll be fit to play nearing game time.

Duncan Robinson (back) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Josh Richardson Out Right shoulder surgery Duncan Robinson Out Back Terry Rozier GTD Neck Tyler Herro GTD Foot, rest

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat?

The marquee cross-conference matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat will be nationally televised on ESPN, including Bally Sports Sun and WFAA / UniMas 49 for home and away local coverages, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.