Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will host the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday.

The two teams are firmly in postseason reckoning. The Miami Heat, despite their struggles with consistency this season, are sixth in the Eastern Conference and have won their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks, who were the seventh seed for a long time, are fifth in the West, courtesy of exemplary performances by Luka Doncic. However, they are coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell and Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have the same names on the injury report. Their frontcourt is compromised, as Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis continue to be either sidelined or doubtful.

Kleber is questionable for this game due to soreness in his right Achilles, while Porzingis is doubtful due to right knee soreness. Meanwhile, Tyrell Terry continues to be out for personal reasons.

Mavericks injury report for Tuesday at Heat:

Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) is questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) is doubtful;

Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) is out. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 3, 2021

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's injury woes continue as the final stretch of the season approaches.

Victor Oladipo remains out due to right knee soreness, and Tyler Herro has joined him in the sidelines due to soreness in his right foot. Moreover, veteran Andre Iguodala is listed as questionable because of left hip soreness.

Heat injury update for Tuesday vs. visiting Mavericks:

Victor Oladipo (knee): out

Tyler Herro (foot): out

Andre Iguodala (hip): questionable — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 3, 2021

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will likely return to the lineup they use whenever Maxi Kleber is out.

Luka Doncic should continue as the point guard, and Josh Richardson will likely him in the backcourt as the two-guard. Tim Hardaway Jr.is expected to start as the small forward instead of coming off the bench if Kleber is out.

Dorian Finney-Smith could start as the power forward instead of small forward in place of Kleber. Dwight Powell could come in as a replacement for Kristaps Porzingis, while Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic should be the substitute centers off the bench.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat should have an unchanged starting lineup from their previous game, as most of the injuries are in their bench.

The point guard should be Kendrick Nunn, and Goran Dragic will likely come off the bench as Oladipo remains sidelined. Duncan Robinson is expected to continue as the shooting guard, providing the Miami Heat with distance shooting.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler and Trevor Ariza should form the frontcourt, taking the small forward and power forward spots, respectively. Bam Adebayo, who has been incredibly impressive this season, will likely be the center again. Adebayo showed off his clutch gene earlier this month by hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater against the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Tim Hardway Jr. | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo.