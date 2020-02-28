Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 28th February 2020

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat side have struggled of late

Match details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Friday, 28th February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last game results

Dallas Mavericks (36-23): 109-103 win against the San Antonio Spurs (26th February, Wednesday)

Miami Heat (36-22): 126-129 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (26th February, Wednesday)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

After a mid-season slump of sorts, the Dallas Mavericks have regained their footing and reeled off three wins in their last four games to strengthen their hold on the seventh playoff spot in the West.

The Mavericks looked poised to secure a top-four finish but injuries to key players have dented those hopes.

However, they remain just 2.5 games behind the Houston Rockets, who occupy the fourth spot, and with winnable games against the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Chicago Bulls coming up, the Mavericks will fancy their chances of climbing up the ladder.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

After winning the Rookie of the Year award last season, Luka Doncic has elevated his game to a whole new level this time around.

Doncic is averaging an impressive 28.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game and has been an integral part of a Dallas side that boasts the best offensive rating in the league.

Mavericks predicted lineup

Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic, Seth Curry

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat looked like a well-oiled machine at the start of the season but the wheels seemed to have fallen off of late.

The Heat have lost seven of their last nine games and with tough fixtures against the Mavericks, Nets, Bucks and Magic to come, Miami will need to find a way to break out of their funk.

They have been formidable at home, though, and their 23-4 record at the AmericanAirlines Arena is among the best in the NBA.

Key Player - Kendrick Nunn

Kendrick Nunn (l)

With the Heat hit by a series of injuries, the onus has been on Kendrick Nunn to step up and he's done just that, averaging 23 points across his last three games.

For the season, Nunn is putting up 15.7 points per game and shooting a decent 34.7% from deep.

With Jimmy Butler questionable for this clash and Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro still sidelined, Nunn will once again have to do the bulk of the scoring.

Heat predicted lineup

Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson

Mavericks vs Heat Match Prediction

This will be a battle between two teams boasting similar records but trending in opposite directions.

The Mavericks have won four of their last five, which is in complete contrast to the Heat, who have dropped four of their last five and enter this clash extremely low on confidence.

However, Miami have been formidable at home - their loss to the Timberwolves was only their fourth at the AmericanAirlines Arena this campaign - and they will also take heart from the fact that they got the better of Dallas earlier this season.

Expect a close battle with Miami pulling away down the stretch.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Heat?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Southwest - Dallas from 8:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.