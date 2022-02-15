Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will make a trip to the FTX Arena to take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday, February 15. In the only meeting between the two teams this season, the Heat prevailed, courtesy of a 25-point performance from Tyler Herro.

The Mavericks are coming into this game off a disappointing 99-97 loss to the LA Clippers. In a closely fought game, the resilience of the Clippers paid off. The Mavs will hope to bounce back strongly from the narrow defeat and return to winning ways on Tuesday.

However, their opponents are an in-form Miami Heat team, who bagged a stunning 115-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Bam Adebayo starred with 19 points and 14 rebounds. The Heat are currently atop the East, and will look to extend their streak with another win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 15; 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, February 16; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks made some big moves at the trade deadline. They moved a major piece in Kristaps Porzingingis to the Washington Wizards.

Many believe the move may not do much good for the Mavs. That's because in exchange they got Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, who have not had good campaigns so far.

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs Luka in crunch time is no joke Luka in crunch time is no joke https://t.co/y5QK6bux4T

The Mavericks are currently fifth in the West, with a 33-24 record on the season. They have been playing brilliantly in recent games, and would love to keep up that form.

They will have their task cut out against the Heat. However, they have proven their prowess at both ends of the floor. If they put up a strong performance at the FTX Arena, the Dallas Mavericks will fancy getting a positive result.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is considered one of the biggest talents to emerge out of Europe in recent times. He has continued his brilliance this season as well, and has looked extremely tough to break down.

The Slovenian had two terrific games against the Clippers, scoring 51 and 45 points. He will look to continue that same form in this game, and lead the Mavericks to a win on the road.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic; G - Jalen Brunson; F - Reggie Bullock; F - Dorian Finney- Smith; C - Dwight Powell.

Miami Heat Preview

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had a stellar season so far, and are looking to be real contenders for the championship.

They are atop the East standings with a 37-20 season record. Despite facing several injuries and setbacks, the Heat have stayed competitive, courtesy of their depth and brilliance. They have won their last five games, and look determined to keep going strong.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT We needed all of these Duncan buckets last night We needed all of these Duncan buckets last night https://t.co/EkXYIYxMx8

Jimmy Butler is having another great season. Along with Kyle Lowry, he has lead the team brilliantly. Other youngsters like Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven have all had a great impact on the team too.

Against the Mavericks, the Heat will look to extend their winning streak, and solidify their position atop the East standings.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler was successful in landing his sixth All-Star game spot this season. He is averaging 21.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG and 6.0 APG in 38 appearances. Butler has had a lot of injuries, but has still managed to play well.

He will look to keep up his terrific form, and help the Heat stay atop in the East. Butler had a 13-point performance against the Nets, where he shot only 36.4 % from the field. He will look to better that against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Jimmy came in clutch exactly when we needed him Jimmy came in clutch exactly when we needed him ⭐️ https://t.co/LeBtTqwuvi

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F - PJ Tucker; C - Bam Adebayo.

Mavericks vs Heat Match Prediction

The Mavericks and the Heat have had great seasons so far. They have terrific rosters, and could cause problem for other teams in the playoffs.

In this game, the Heat will start as the favorites, given their stellar run of form. However, the Mavericks could look to play spoilsport and snap the winning run of the Eastern Conference leaders.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Heat game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Mavericks and the Heat will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Sun.

