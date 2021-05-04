Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - May 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Miami Heat in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Tuesday.

The Dallas Mavericks, who are 6-2 in their last eight games, saw three three-game win streak snapped by the Sacramento Kings. In the absence of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., MVP contender Luka Doncic led the scoring with 30 points but only converted one of his seven three-point attempts.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, are on a three-game win streak that has led them to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference as they are well on course for a playoff seed.

In their last victory over the Charlotte Hornets, as many as six Miami Heat players scored in double digits, with Bam Adebayo leading with 20 points, while Kendrick Nunn contributed 19. Jimmy Butler finished with 18 points, while Goran Dragic scored 18 off the bench.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 4th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, May 5th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Both Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are on the doubtful list for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks are fifth in the Western Conference. But in their last game, multiple starters had poor shooting nights, as they struggled in the absence of Porzingis and Hardaway Jr.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson came off the bench to score 17 points and converted six of his 12 two-pointers. For this match, Tyrell Terry is the one player who is confirmed to be absent, while both Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis remain in the doubtful list.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic will look to continue his performance against the Charlotte Hornets, where he registered 30 points, six assists and six rebounds. He missed the Mavericks’ win against the Detroit Pistons but has been on a tear recently.

The Dallas Mavericks’ star man has also shown an improvement in his overall defensive intensity. He most recently dominated against the Washington Wizards, finishing with a staggering stat-line of 31 points, 12 assists and ten rebounds as he looks set to be a strong contender for the MVP award this year.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward – Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward – Maxi Kleber l Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

Miami Heat Preview

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat, who are on course for the playoffs, have seen multiple big performances from the likes of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in recent weeks. The 24-year old Kendrick Nunn is averaging more than 20 points in his last seven appearances and is showing some top-notch form from the three-point zone.

Bam Adebayo has produced at least a double-double in four of his last five appearances and has improved his offensive output at just the right time for the Miami Heat. He produced 20 points, ten assists and seven rebounds in their victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro are missing for this game.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has maintained a high level of performance throughout the season. He has especially been impressive to watch in recent weeks. The Miami Heat’ star man did not start the season strongly, missing a number of games due to injury.

#JIMVP didn't need the full triple-double tonight



18 Pts / 8 Rebs / 8 Asts pic.twitter.com/bigiy2Udvc — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 3, 2021

In recent weeks, he has been on a scoring tear, proving himself as an elite passer as well. Butler’s impact at both ends of the court is key for the Miami Heat; he had a shooting efficiency of 62.5% in his last outing. He also averaged 5.2 defensive rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and has single-handedly helped his team to many impressive victories this season.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo.

Mavericks vs Heat Match Prediction

In what promises to be a highly entertaining contest, the Dallas Mavericks will hope for the availability of their star Kristaps Porzingis, who is listed as doubtful, along with Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, are in top form despite missing Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro. They have a run of difficult fixtures and will look to be at full strength soon.

For this game, the Dallas Mavericks are the marginal favourites, although the Miami Heat are perfectly capable of producing a victory as well.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Heat game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat game will be locally televised on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.