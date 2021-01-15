Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks - Combined starting 5 featuring Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo l NBA Season 2020-21

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Dallas Mavericks in a highly-anticipated matchup. Both sides won on the road on Wednesday evening by nine points, the Mavs welcomed back Kristaps Porzingis in their win over the Charlotte Hornets while the Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons for the third time this year.

There will be multiple big stars on show in this fixture, with two of the league's leading MVP candidates facing off in Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Each side will be looking to their strong defenses to withhold these superstars.

Best Starting 5 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks came out of their wins this week with their starting units unscathed. Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season, bullying the weaker Detroit Pistons on his way to 22, 10 and 10.

Against Charlotte, Doncic put on an even more devastating display as he continues to get better, putting up 34 points to go with his 13 rebounds. Luka will be happy to see his teammate Kristaps Porzingis return and at just the right time. The Mavs big man will have a long night ahead of him against the Milwaukee Bucks, tasked with stopping reigning MVP Antetokounmpo.

Here we have put together the best starting five between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks which, on paper, if they were to be a team, would be one of the meanest in the NBA.

Point Guard - Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has picked up where he left off last season in his pursuit to become the youngest winner of the NBA's MVP award. The Slovenian has had two triple-doubles already this year and is currently averaging 27.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Luka Doncic last night:



✅ 34 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 9 AST

✅ 4 BLK (career high)



He surpassed 3,500 career points, becoming the second player in NBA history to reach 3,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists before his 22nd birthday (LeBron James). pic.twitter.com/3AkGy3AOro — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 14, 2021

Advertisement

Doncic is one of the most likeable players in the league as an outstanding player and leader. He plays basketball as it should be, with joy, which is portrayed throughout the togetherness of the Dallas Mavericks team who came close to overcoming the more powerful LA Clippers in last year's playoffs.

This season, Dallas is expected to take the West by storm esepecially with an MVP candidate at the helm. Now that Doncic's offense partner has returned, Kristaps Porzingis, there will be less pressure on the young star's shoulders.

Shooting Guard - Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jrue Holiday takes on Miami's Avery Bradley

Acquired in the offseason to help bolster the Milwaukee Bucks roster on both ends of the floor, Jrue Holiday is already repaying the faith his new side placed in him as a player who can seriously improve their title hopes. Holiday earned this move by being one of the league's elite two-way players and has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Team on two occasions.

21 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL | 46.7 FPTS



Jrue Holiday fills the box score in the @Bucks win 🦌 pic.twitter.com/b8bcj4W88f — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) January 14, 2021

The shooting guard is averaging 2.2 steals to start the season and on the other end has provided 15.2 points per game. Given the Milwaukee Bucks' strength in depth, coach Budenholzer has been able to provide ample rest for his best players in preparation for the postseason. Now that we have seen what Holiday can add to the Bucks, there are high hopes for Milwaukee's playoff hopes.