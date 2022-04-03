Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will be in Milwaukee to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for a matchup between two teams with big postseason aspirations.

The Mavs (48-30) will be eager to secure homecourt advantage. To do so, they'll have to secure fourth spot in the West. They led the fifth-place Utah Jazz (46-32) by two games. Or they could move higher in the standings as they are only one game behind the third-seeded Golden State Warriors (49-29).

Meanwhile, the Bucks (48-29) had a slow start to the season by their standards but have picked up steam tremendously. Second in the Eastern Conference, they have won six of their last 10 games and trail the first-place Miami Heat (50-28) by 1.5 games. They'll rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to once again come up with the goods.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health. Sterling Brown and Trey Burker are the only absentees as the duo are out due after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Players Status Reason Sterling Brown Out COVID-19 Trey Burke Out COVID-19

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Bucks are coming into this with every player available to them for selection. Giannis Antetokounmpo is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to a knee issue but is expected to play against Dallas.

Players Status Reason Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable Knee

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds and Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Dallas Mavericks 48-30 +175 Over 228 +5 [-110] Milwaukee Bucks 48-29 -210 Under 228 -5 [-110]

The Bucks are favored because of their recent play as they have won six of their last 10 outings. So have the Mavericks, but the Bucks have beaten some of the contenders and seem to be peaking at the right time.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić is averaging 28.3 PPG this season for Dallas. Dallas has won 21 games on the road this season. The Mavericks have won 6 of their last 10 games.

Click here to place a bet on the Luka Doncic scoring more than 30 points in this game.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging more than 30 PPG this season. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc this season. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward positions. Dwight Powell is likely to start as center.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews will man the backcourt while the frontcourt will be taken care of by Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The center will be Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



@we_energies On the second night of a back-to-back, the Bucks can't keep up with the Clippers. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Bucks can't keep up with the Clippers. ⚡️ @we_energies ⚡️ https://t.co/VEDDRZSRGp

Click here to register at Draft Kings SB to place your bet on the Mavericks vs Bucks game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Luka Dončić; Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Reggie Bullock; Center: Dwight Powell

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard - Jrue Holiday; Small Foward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Brook Lopez

Also Check Out:

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks 1 votes so far