Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 15th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In one of the most exciting matchups of the 2020-2021 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks go head to head with the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Both sides will be rolling in with momentum behind them, as they face off in a highly-anticipated matchup featuring the league's two MVP prospects this season - Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kristaps Porzingis, who made his comeback in the Dallas Mavericks' previous matchup, is expected to suit up on Friday night.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning four consecutive wins to lead the Western Conference standings. The driving force behind this surge has been the performances of superstar Luka Doncic, who is playing with a purpose this campaign.

In their last outing, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-93. Luka Doncic exploded for a game-high 34 points, 13 rebounds,and nine assists in 35 minutes from the floor in that match.

The battle between Doncic and Antetokounmpo has the makings of a high flying affair that could go either way.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks enter this contest with a hot streak of three consecutive wins, which is the third-best record in the East this season. They have had a slow start to their campaign but have managed to turn things around and are firing on all cylinders as they head into this matchup.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a 110-101 win against the Detroit Pistons 110-101. The game saw Giannis Antetokounmpo record his second triple-double of the season with 22 points, ten rebounds and ten assists.

Both in-form sides will be raring to make a statement with a big win on Friday.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury updates

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to have their star players suiting up for this highly anticipated game barring any new twists due to the COVID-19 health and safety measures. However, the Dallas Mavericks will be without Josh Richardson, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson for this game.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks will also see their star players roll out on Friday night. Jrue Holiday (knee) is being monitored on a day-to-day basis but could return to floor duties for this game. Torrey Craig (nose) has also been given the green light to make his return in this matchup.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

The Dallas Mavericks will see their star player Kristaps Porzingis back in the starting five ahead of this game.

Luka Doncic could start at the point position with Tim Hardaway Jr likely to join him in the backcourt. Willie Cauley-Stein and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to hold down the paint area in the front line.

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely come in with the same starting five that has been instrumental in their recent success.

There is some doubt about Jrue Holiday, but he could suit up for this highly anticipated game. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton should have their eyes set on winning their ninth game of the season that would tie the Milwaukee Bucks for the second-best record in the East.

Dallas Mavericks' Predicted Lineup

Dallas Mavericks playing the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center

Dallas Mavericks:

G Luka Doncic, G Tim Hardaway Jr., F J Green, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein.

Milwaukee Bucks' Predicted Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo high-fives Khris Middleton .

Milwaukee Bucks:

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez.