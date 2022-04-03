Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will be in Milwaukee to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for a matchup between two teams with big postseason aspirations.

The Mavericks, as ever, will be dependent on Luka Dončić to get the job done and even more so after trading Kristaps Porziņģis to the Washington Wizards.

The Mavs (48-30) will be eager to secure homecourt advantage. To do so, they'll have to secure the fourth spot in the West. They led the fifth-place Utah Jazz (46-32) by two games. Or they could move higher in the standings as they are only one game behind the third-seeded Golden State Warriors (49-29).

Meanwhile, the Bucks (48-29) had a slow start to the season by their standards but have picked up steam tremendously. Second in the Eastern Conference, they have won six of their last 10 games and trail the first-place Miami Heat (50-28) by 1.5 games. They'll rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to once again come up with the goods.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3rd; 1 PM ET (Sunday, April 3rd; 10:30 PM).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks, for all their championship hopes, find themselves fourth in the Western Conference. Led by Luka Dončić, the Mavericks will be hoping to make a deep run into the postseason. Injuries have plagued Dallas as the Mavs have struggled to establish themselves at times.

Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all made sizeable contributions. They'll be needed to supplement their superstar to the best of their abilities if they are to go deep into the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Luka Dončić; Shooting Guard: Jalen Brunson; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Reggie Bullock; Center: Dwight Powell

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks talisman Khris Middleton

The defending champions look to have peaked at the right time as the regular season is coming to an end. They have all their key players healthy once again and seemingly in peak stride.

The Milwaukee Bucks possess the firepower to beat any team and can lock down the opposition defensively. They are comprised of players who are excellent on both ends. They are the closest thing to a complete team at the moment in the NBA given the way their roster has been assembled.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks From the 15th pick to Milwaukee’s All-Time Scoring Leader.



The work isn’t done. Stay hungry. From the 15th pick to Milwaukee’s All-Time Scoring Leader. The work isn’t done. Stay hungry. https://t.co/decXP9Osz0

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Wesley Matthews; Shooting Guard - Jrue Holiday; Small Foward - Khris Middleton; Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo; Center - Brook Lopez

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds and Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Teams Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Dallas Mavericks 48-30 +175 Over 228 +5 [-110] Milwaukee Bucks 48-29 -210 Under 228 -5 [-110]

The Bucks are favored because of their recent play as they have won six of their last 10 outings. So have the Mavericks, but the Bucks have beaten some of the contenders and seem to be peaking at the right time.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić is averaging 28.3 PPG this season for Dallas. Dallas has won 21 games on the road this season. The Mavericks have won 6 of their last 10 games.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging more than 30 PPG this season. Khris Middleton is shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc this season. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Mavericks vs Bucks Match Prediction

Both teams are heading into this matchup having won six of their last 10 games. However, the Bucks have hit serious stride. They have beaten contenders in the last few weeks and have too much firepower to not get the job done.

Both teams have won 6 of their lat 10 games in the NBA. Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of a loss. Milwaukee have won 26 games at home this season.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Bucks?

You can catch live action between the two sides via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ABC.

