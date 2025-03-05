Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 5 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks host the lowly Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum in one of the Wednesday NBA matchups, just three days after beating them 132-117. The Mavs' season was going south, but a season-ending injury to Kyrie Irving has all but sealed their fate.

Ad

In the matchup between the two cross-conference teams overall, the Bucks are unbeaten in the last five meetings, while the Mavs’ last victory was a 118-112 win in April 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March.5

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Plagued by a tsunami of injuries, the Mavs have listed as many as eight players on their injury report for their clash against the Bucks.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

P.J. Washington (ankle sprain), Jaden Hardy (ankle sprain), Dante Exum (foot), Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (knee sprain) and Dereck Lively II (ankle fracture) are sidelined due to injury.

Unfortunately for Jason Kidd, the medical room is only going to get more crowded, as it was confirmed on Tuesday that Kyrie Irving is set to miss out on the action for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coach Kidd has a selection headache trying to fill the void left by several key players but is likely to go with Kessler Edwards, Dwight Powell, Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall in the starting five.

Point Guards Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy Shooting Guards Klay Thompson Max Christie Small Forwards Kessler Edwards Olivier-Maxence Prosper Power Forwards Naji Marshall Kai Jones Centers Dwight Powell Kylor Kelly



Ad

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Doc Rivers will have nearly a full squad to choose from for this clash. The only one missing is shooting guard Pat Connaughton, who missed the Hawks game with a calf injury.

Coach Rivers will likely stick with the same lineup that triumphed over the Hawks: Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard.

Point Guard Damian Lillard Kevin Porter Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. Shooting Guard Tauren Prince AJ Green Small Forward Kyle Kuzma Gary Trent Jr. Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyler Smith Center Brook Lopez Jericho Sims Chris Livingston

Ad

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

Injuries haven’t been the only thing weighing the Mavs down. Fan unrest is at an all-time high, with Mavs faithful calling for general manager Nico Harrison to be fired. Many believe he's largely responsible for the well-documented fall-from-grace campaign that saw them lose superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers in a shock trade, blowing their best shot at a title.

Ad

Although there are 20 games left to play in the regular season, there's a growing sense that the season is almost over for Dallas. And every matchup in the coming days is a do-or-die situation as the Mavs cling to the final play-in spot with a 32-20 record.

In stark contrast, the Bucks have been in an immense run of form, sitting fourth in the East with a 35-25 record. They have lost just two of their last 10 outings, falling to the red-hot Warriors and Rockets.

Their winning run has been largely down to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's brilliance, as the duo leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals this season. They will hope to continue their winning momentum with a positive result against an out-of-sorts Mavs team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback